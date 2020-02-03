Warrior Met Coal Publishes Inaugural Corporate Responsibility Report

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) (“Warrior” or the “Company”), the leading dedicated U.S.-based producer and exporter of high quality metallurgical (“met”) coal for the global steel industry, today published its inaugural Corporate Responsibility Report, which was prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards -- Core option and highlights the Company’s strong environmental compliance record.

The report is part of the Company’s focus on establishing measurable sustainability goals and providing detailed information about its initiatives to its investors, employees, customers, community, and other stakeholders.

Walt Scheller, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Warrior, said, “While our met coal and underground mining have a minimal environmental impact compared with thermal coal and surface mining, we understand the important role Warrior plays in environmental stewardship. To that end, we are committed to supplying the global steel industry as a responsible corporate citizen, focusing not just on what we do, but how we do it. That means proactively lowering energy use, reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, ensuring effective land reclamation, and maintaining a leading safety record.”

Warrior plans to update this report periodically. The report can be accessed on the “Corporate Sustainability” tab at www.warriormetcoal.com.

About Warrior

Warrior is a U.S.-based, environmentally and socially minded supplier to the global steel industry. It is dedicated entirely to mining non-thermal metallurgical (met) coal used as a critical component of steel production by metal manufacturers in Europe, South America and Asia. Warrior is a large-scale, low-cost producer and exporter of premium met coal, also known as hard-coking coal (HCC), operating highly efficient longwall operations in its underground mines based in Alabama. The HCC that Warrior produces from the Blue Creek, AL, coal seam contains very low sulfur, has strong coking properties and is of a similar quality to coal referred to as the premium HCC produced in Australia. The premium nature of Warrior’s HCC makes it ideally suited as a base feed coal for steel makers and results in price realizations near the Platts Index price. For more information, please visit www.warriormetcoal.com.

