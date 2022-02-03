Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories decrease by 268 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of January 28, 2022
The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net decrease of 268 Bcf as of January 28, 2022.
Working gas in storage was 2,323 Bcf as of Friday, January 28, 2022, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net decrease of 268 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 393 Bcf less than last year at this time and 143 Bcf above the five-year average of 2,466 Bcf.
At 2,323 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.
|Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
|Historical Comparisons
|Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)
|Year ago
(1/28/21)
|5-year average
(2017-21)
|Region
|1/28/22
|1/21/22
|net change
|implied flow
|Bcf
|% change
|Bcf
|% change
|East
|541
|609
|-68
|-68
|590
|-8.3
|557
|-2.9
|Midwest
|616
|701
|-85
|-85
|728
|-15.4
|669
|-7.9
|Mountain
|133
|143
|-10
|-10
|160
|-16.9
|141
|-5.7
|Pacific
|196
|201
|-5
|-5
|263
|-25.5
|217
|-9.7
|South Central
|837
|938
|-101
|-101
|976
|-14.2
|883
|-5.2
|Salt
|231
|279
|-48
|-48
|282
|-18.1
|269
|-14.1
|Nonsalt
|606
|658
|-52
|-52
|694
|-12.7
|614
|-1.3
|Total
|2,323
|2,591
|-268
|-268
|2,716
|-14.5
|2,466
|-5.8
|Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.
All regions experienced a net decrease this week.
All regions are below the five-year average.