Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories decrease by 268 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of January 28, 2022

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net decrease of 268 Bcf as of January 28, 2022.

Working gas in storage was 2,323 Bcf as of Friday, January 28, 2022, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net decrease of 268 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 393 Bcf less than last year at this time and 143 Bcf above the five-year average of 2,466 Bcf.

At 2,323 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states Historical Comparisons Stocks

billion cubic feet (Bcf) Year ago

(1/28/21) 5-year average

(2017-21) Region 1/28/22 1/21/22 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change East 541 609 -68 -68 590 -8.3 557 -2.9 Midwest 616 701 -85 -85 728 -15.4 669 -7.9 Mountain 133 143 -10 -10 160 -16.9 141 -5.7 Pacific 196 201 -5 -5 263 -25.5 217 -9.7 South Central 837 938 -101 -101 976 -14.2 883 -5.2 Salt 231 279 -48 -48 282 -18.1 269 -14.1 Nonsalt 606 658 -52 -52 694 -12.7 614 -1.3 Total 2,323 2,591 -268 -268 2,716 -14.5

2,466 -5.8 Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

All regions experienced a net decrease this week.

All regions are below the five-year average.