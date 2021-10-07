Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 118 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of October 1, 2021
The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 188 Bcf as of October 1, 2021.
Working gas in storage was 3,288 Bcf as of Friday, October 1, 2021, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 188 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 532 Bcf less than last year at this time and 176 Bcf below the five-year average of 3,464 Bcf.
At 3,288 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.
|Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
|Historical Comparisons
|Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)
|Year ago
(10/01/20)
|5-year average
(2016-20)
|Region
|10/01/21
|09/24/21
|net change
|implied flow
|Bcf
|% change
|Bcf
|% change
|East
|810
|779
|31
|31
|890
|-9.0
|855
|-5.3
|Midwest
|971
|934
|37
|37
|1,058
|-8.2
|990
|-1.9
|Mountain
|206
|201
|5
|5
|235
|-12.3
|215
|-4.2
|Pacific
|248
|243
|5
|5
|318
|-22.0
|301
|-17.6
|South Central
|1,054
|1,013
|41
|41
|1,319
|-20.1
|1,104
|-4.5
|Salt
|259
|239
|20
|20
|365
|-29.0
|274
|-5.5
|Nonsalt
|795
|774
|21
|21
|954
|-16.7
|830
|-4.2
|Total
|3,288
|3,170
|118
|118
|3,820
|-13.9
|3,464
|-5.1
|Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.
All regions experienced a net increase this week.
No region is above the five-year average.