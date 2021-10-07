17 mins ago
Shell flags $400 million hurricane hit, but boost from soaring prices
1 hour ago
U.S. shale drillers show restraint as oil prices rally, adding to OPEC leverage
2 hours ago
Even with current drive to renewables, CO2 emissions will grow through 2050, says U.S. government
3 hours ago
Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. announces Williston Basin Bolt-on acquisition
4 hours ago
Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 118 Bcf
4 hours ago
ZoneVu Platform enhanced with new Mobile App and Added Frac Design Features

Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 118 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of October 1, 2021

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 188 Bcf as of October 1, 2021.

Working gas in storage was 3,288 Bcf as of Friday, October 1, 2021, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 188 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 532 Bcf less than last year at this time and 176 Bcf below the five-year average of 3,464 Bcf.

At 3,288 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

 

 

Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
Historical Comparisons
Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)		 Year ago
(10/01/20)		 5-year average
(2016-20)
Region 10/01/21 09/24/21 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change
East 810 779 31 31 890 -9.0 855 -5.3
Midwest 971 934 37 37 1,058 -8.2 990 -1.9
Mountain 206 201 5 5 235 -12.3 215 -4.2
Pacific 248 243 5 5 318 -22.0 301 -17.6
South Central 1,054 1,013 41 41 1,319 -20.1 1,104 -4.5
   Salt 259 239 20 20 365 -29.0 274 -5.5
   Nonsalt 795 774 21 21 954 -16.7 830 -4.2
Total 3,288 3,170 118 118 3,820 -13.9 3,464 -5.1
Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

All regions experienced a net increase this week.

No region is above the five-year average.

 

 

