Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 26 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of November 12, 2021
The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 26 Bcf as of November 12, 2021.
Working gas in storage was 3,644 Bcf as of Friday, November 12, 2021, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 26 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 310 Bcf less than last year at this time and 81 Bcf below the five-year average of 3,725 Bcf.
At 3,644 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.
|Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
|Historical Comparisons
|Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)
|Year ago
(11/12/20)
|5-year average
(2016-20)
|Region
|11/12/21
|11/05/21
|net change
|implied flow
|Bcf
|% change
|Bcf
|% change
|East
|900
|897
|3
|3
|951
|-5.4
|908
|-0.9
|Midwest
|1,079
|1,075
|4
|4
|1,137
|-5.1
|1,091
|-1.1
|Mountain
|212
|213
|-1
|-1
|241
|-12.0
|220
|-3.6
|Pacific
|261
|258
|3
|3
|319
|-18.2
|303
|-13.9
|South Central
|1,191
|1,175
|16
|16
|1,304
|-8.7
|1,202
|-0.9
|Salt
|331
|324
|7
|7
|349
|-5.2
|330
|0.3
|Nonsalt
|860
|850
|10
|10
|955
|-9.9
|871
|-1.3
|Total
|3,644
|3,618
|26
|26
|3,954
|-7.8
|3,725
|-2.2
|Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.
All regions experienced a net increase this week, except for the Mountain region who experienced a net decrease.
Only the South Central Salt region is above the five-year average.