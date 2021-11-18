Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 26 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of November 12, 2021

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 26 Bcf as of November 12, 2021.

Working gas in storage was 3,644 Bcf as of Friday, November 12, 2021, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 26 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 310 Bcf less than last year at this time and 81 Bcf below the five-year average of 3,725 Bcf.

At 3,644 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states Historical Comparisons Stocks

billion cubic feet (Bcf) Year ago

(11/12/20) 5-year average

(2016-20) Region 11/12/21 11/05/21 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change East 900 897 3 3 951 -5.4 908 -0.9 Midwest 1,079 1,075 4 4 1,137 -5.1 1,091 -1.1 Mountain 212 213 -1 -1 241 -12.0 220 -3.6 Pacific 261 258 3 3 319 -18.2 303 -13.9 South Central 1,191 1,175 16 16 1,304 -8.7 1,202 -0.9 Salt 331 324 7 7 349 -5.2 330 0.3 Nonsalt 860 850 10 10 955 -9.9 871 -1.3 Total 3,644 3,618 26 26 3,954 -7.8 3,725 -2.2 Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

All regions experienced a net increase this week, except for the Mountain region who experienced a net decrease.

Only the South Central Salt region is above the five-year average.