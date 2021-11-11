Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 7 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of November 5, 2021
The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 7 Bcf as of November 5, 2021.
Working gas in storage was 3,618Bcf as of Friday, November 5, 2021, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 7 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 308 Bcf less than last year at this time and 119 Bcf below the five-year average of 3,737 Bcf.
At 3,618 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.
|Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
|Historical Comparisons
|Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)
|Year ago
(11/05/20)
|5-year average
(2016-20)
|Region
|11/05/21
|10/29/21
|net change
|implied flow
|Bcf
|% change
|Bcf
|% change
|East
|897
|899
|-2
|-2
|943
|-4.9
|915
|-2.0
|Midwest
|1,075
|1,071
|4
|4
|1,126
|-4.5
|1,096
|-1.9
|Mountain
|213
|213
|0
|0
|243
|-12.3
|222
|-4.1
|Pacific
|258
|256
|2
|2
|322
|-19.9
|304
|-15.1
|South Central
|1,175
|1,172
|3
|3
|1,293
|-9.1
|1,201
|-2.2
|Salt
|324
|320
|4
|4
|345
|-6.1
|328
|1.2
|Nonsalt
|850
|852
|-2
|-2
|948
|-10.3
|873
|-2.6
|Total
|3,618
|3,611
|7
|7
|3,926
|-7.8
|3,737
|-3.2
|Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.
Most regions experienced a net increase this week, except for the East and South Central Nonsalt regions who experienced a net decrease, while the Mountain region experienced no change.
Only the South Central Salt region is above the five-year average.