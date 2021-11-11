7 hours ago
Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 7 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of November 5, 2021

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 7 Bcf as of November 5, 2021.

Working gas in storage was 3,618Bcf as of Friday, November 5, 2021, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 7 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 308 Bcf less than last year at this time and 119 Bcf below the five-year average of 3,737 Bcf.

At 3,618 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

 

 

Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
Historical Comparisons
Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)		 Year ago
(11/05/20)		 5-year average
(2016-20)
Region 11/05/21 10/29/21 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change
East 897 899 -2 -2 943 -4.9 915 -2.0
Midwest 1,075 1,071 4 4 1,126 -4.5 1,096 -1.9
Mountain 213 213 0 0 243 -12.3 222 -4.1
Pacific 258 256 2 2 322 -19.9 304 -15.1
South Central 1,175 1,172 3 3 1,293 -9.1 1,201 -2.2
   Salt 324 320 4 4 345 -6.1 328 1.2
   Nonsalt 850 852 -2 -2 948 -10.3 873 -2.6
Total 3,618 3,611 7 7 3,926 -7.8 3,737 -3.2
Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

Most regions experienced a net increase this week, except for the East and South Central Nonsalt regions who experienced a net decrease, while the Mountain region experienced no change.

Only the South Central Salt region is above the five-year average.

 

 

