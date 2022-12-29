16 hours ago
Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories decrease by 213 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of December 23, 2022

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net decrease of 213 Bcf as of December 23, 2022.

Working gas in storage was 3,112 Bcf as of Friday, December 23, 2022, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net decrease of 213 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 133 Bcf less than last year at this time and 85 Bcf below the five-year average of 3,197 Bcf.

At 3,112Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

 

 

Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
Historical Comparisons
Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)		 Year ago
(12/23/21)		 5-year average
(2017-21)
Region 12/23/22 12/16/22 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change
East 747 789 -42 -42 782 -5.5 767 -2.6
Midwest 899 974 -75 -75 924 -2.7 914 -1.6
Mountain 166 178 -12 -12 181 -8.3 181 -8.3
Pacific 165 186 -21 -21 237 -30.4 257 -35.8
South Central 1,136 1,199 -63 -63 1,122 1.2 1,078 5.4
   Salt 323 340 -17 -17 327 -1.2 315 2.5
   Nonsalt 813 858 -45 -45 794 2.4 764 6.4
Total 3,112 3,325 -213 -213 3,245 -4.1
 3,197 2.7
Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

All regions, except for South Central, and South Central Salt experienced a net decrease.

All regions, except for the East, Mountain and Pacific regions are above the five-year average.

 

 

