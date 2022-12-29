Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories decrease by 213 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of December 23, 2022
The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net decrease of 213 Bcf as of December 23, 2022.
Working gas in storage was 3,112 Bcf as of Friday, December 23, 2022, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net decrease of 213 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 133 Bcf less than last year at this time and 85 Bcf below the five-year average of 3,197 Bcf.
At 3,112Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.
|Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
|Historical Comparisons
|Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)
|Year ago
(12/23/21)
|5-year average
(2017-21)
|Region
|12/23/22
|12/16/22
|net change
|implied flow
|Bcf
|% change
|Bcf
|% change
|East
|747
|789
|-42
|-42
|782
|-5.5
|767
|-2.6
|Midwest
|899
|974
|-75
|-75
|924
|-2.7
|914
|-1.6
|Mountain
|166
|178
|-12
|-12
|181
|-8.3
|181
|-8.3
|Pacific
|165
|186
|-21
|-21
|237
|-30.4
|257
|-35.8
|South Central
|1,136
|1,199
|-63
|-63
|1,122
|1.2
|1,078
|5.4
|Salt
|323
|340
|-17
|-17
|327
|-1.2
|315
|2.5
|Nonsalt
|813
|858
|-45
|-45
|794
|2.4
|764
|6.4
|Total
|3,112
|3,325
|-213
|-213
|3,245
|-4.1
|3,197
|2.7
|Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.
All regions, except for South Central, and South Central Salt experienced a net decrease.
All regions, except for the East, Mountain and Pacific regions are above the five-year average.