Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories decrease by 221 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of December 30, 2022

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net decrease of 221 Bcf as of December 30, 2022.

Working gas in storage was 2,891 Bcf as of Friday, December 30, 2022, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net decrease of 221 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 308 Bcf less than last year at this time and 208 Bcf below the five-year average of 3,099 Bcf.

At 2,891 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states Historical Comparisons Stocks

billion cubic feet (Bcf) Year ago

(12/30/21) 5-year average

(2017-21) Region 12/30/22 12/23/22 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change East 691 747 -56 -56 768 -10.0 740 -6.6 Midwest 839 899 -60 -60 897 -6.5 876 -4.2 Mountain 157 166 -9 -9 173 -9.2 173 -9.2 Pacific 165 165 0 0 221 -25.3 247 -33.2 South Central 1,040 1,136 -96 -96 1,139 -8.7 1,063 -2.2 Salt 270 323 -53 -53 344 -21.5 317 -14.8 Nonsalt 770 813 -43 -43 795 -3.1 747 3.1 Total 2,891 3,112 -221 -221 3,199 -9.6

3,099 -6.7 Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

All regions experienced a net decrease.

All regions, except for the South Central Nonsalt are below the five-year average.