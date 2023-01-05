9 hours ago
Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories decrease by 221 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of December 30, 2022

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net decrease of 221 Bcf as of December 30, 2022.

Working gas in storage was 2,891 Bcf as of Friday, December 30, 2022, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net decrease of 221 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 308 Bcf less than last year at this time and 208 Bcf below the five-year average of 3,099 Bcf.

At 2,891 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

 

 

Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
Historical Comparisons
Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)		 Year ago
(12/30/21)		 5-year average
(2017-21)
Region 12/30/22 12/23/22 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change
East 691 747 -56 -56 768 -10.0 740 -6.6
Midwest 839 899 -60 -60 897 -6.5 876 -4.2
Mountain 157 166 -9 -9 173 -9.2 173 -9.2
Pacific 165 165 0 0 221 -25.3 247 -33.2
South Central 1,040 1,136 -96 -96 1,139 -8.7 1,063 -2.2
   Salt 270 323 -53 -53 344 -21.5 317 -14.8
   Nonsalt 770 813 -43 -43 795 -3.1 747 3.1
Total 2,891 3,112 -221 -221 3,199 -9.6
 3,099 -6.7
Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

All regions experienced a net decrease.

All regions, except for the South Central Nonsalt are below the five-year average.

 

 

