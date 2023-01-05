Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories decrease by 221 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of December 30, 2022
The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net decrease of 221 Bcf as of December 30, 2022.
Working gas in storage was 2,891 Bcf as of Friday, December 30, 2022, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net decrease of 221 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 308 Bcf less than last year at this time and 208 Bcf below the five-year average of 3,099 Bcf.
At 2,891 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.
|Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
|Historical Comparisons
|Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)
|Year ago
(12/30/21)
|5-year average
(2017-21)
|Region
|12/30/22
|12/23/22
|net change
|implied flow
|Bcf
|% change
|Bcf
|% change
|East
|691
|747
|-56
|-56
|768
|-10.0
|740
|-6.6
|Midwest
|839
|899
|-60
|-60
|897
|-6.5
|876
|-4.2
|Mountain
|157
|166
|-9
|-9
|173
|-9.2
|173
|-9.2
|Pacific
|165
|165
|0
|0
|221
|-25.3
|247
|-33.2
|South Central
|1,040
|1,136
|-96
|-96
|1,139
|-8.7
|1,063
|-2.2
|Salt
|270
|323
|-53
|-53
|344
|-21.5
|317
|-14.8
|Nonsalt
|770
|813
|-43
|-43
|795
|-3.1
|747
|3.1
|Total
|2,891
|3,112
|-221
|-221
|3,199
|-9.6
|3,099
|-6.7
|Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.
All regions experienced a net decrease.
All regions, except for the South Central Nonsalt are below the five-year average.