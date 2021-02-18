Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories decrease by 237 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of February 12, 2021
The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net decrease of 237 Bcf as of February 12, 2021.
Working gas in storage was 2,281 Bcf as of Friday, February 12, 2021, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net decrease of 237 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 105 Bcf higher than last year at this time and 57 Bcf above the five-year average of 2,224 Bcf.
At 2,281 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.
|Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
|Historical Comparisons
|Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)
|Year ago
(02/12/20)
|5-year average
(2016-20)
|Region
|02/12/21
|02/05/21
|net change
|implied flow
|Bcf
|% change
|Bcf
|% change
|East
|485
|529
|-44
|-44
|539
|-10.0
|482
|0.6
|Midwest
|589
|666
|-77
|-77
|655
|-10.1
|578
|1.9
|Mountain
|137
|150
|-13
|-13
|120
|14.2
|125
|9.6
|Pacific
|244
|257
|-13
|-13
|199
|22.6
|203
|20.2
|South Central
|826
|915
|-89
|-89
|873
|-5.4
|837
|-1.3
|Salt
|233
|261
|-28
|-28
|260
|-10.4
|258
|-9.7
|Nonsalt
|593
|654
|-61
|-61
|613
|-3.3
|579
|2.4
|Total
|2,281
|2,518
|-237
|-237
|2,386
|-4.4
|2,224
|2.6
|Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.
All regions experienced a net decrease this week.
Stocks in every region, except for the South Central, and South Central Salt regions are above the five-year average.