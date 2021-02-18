Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories decrease by 237 Bcf

52 mins ago
Natural Gas Inventories as of February 12, 2021

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net decrease of 237 Bcf as of February 12, 2021.

Working gas in storage was 2,281 Bcf as of Friday, February 12, 2021, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net decrease of 237 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 105 Bcf higher than last year at this time and 57 Bcf above the five-year average of 2,224 Bcf.

At 2,281 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

 

 

Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
Historical Comparisons
Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)		 Year ago
(02/12/20)		 5-year average
(2016-20)
Region 02/12/21 02/05/21 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change
East 485 529 -44 -44 539 -10.0 482 0.6
Midwest 589 666 -77 -77 655 -10.1 578 1.9
Mountain 137 150 -13 -13 120 14.2 125 9.6
Pacific 244 257 -13 -13 199 22.6 203 20.2
South Central 826 915 -89 -89 873 -5.4 837 -1.3
   Salt 233 261 -28 -28 260 -10.4 258 -9.7
   Nonsalt 593 654 -61 -61 613 -3.3 579 2.4
Total 2,281 2,518 -237 -237 2,386 -4.4 2,224 2.6
Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

All regions experienced a net decrease this week.

Stocks in every region, except for the South Central, and South Central Salt regions are above the five-year average.

 

 

