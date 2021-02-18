Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories decrease by 237 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of February 12, 2021

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net decrease of 237 Bcf as of February 12, 2021.

Working gas in storage was 2,281 Bcf as of Friday, February 12, 2021, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net decrease of 237 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 105 Bcf higher than last year at this time and 57 Bcf above the five-year average of 2,224 Bcf.

At 2,281 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states Historical Comparisons Stocks

billion cubic feet (Bcf) Year ago

(02/12/20) 5-year average

(2016-20) Region 02/12/21 02/05/21 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change East 485 529 -44 -44 539 -10.0 482 0.6 Midwest 589 666 -77 -77 655 -10.1 578 1.9 Mountain 137 150 -13 -13 120 14.2 125 9.6 Pacific 244 257 -13 -13 199 22.6 203 20.2 South Central 826 915 -89 -89 873 -5.4 837 -1.3 Salt 233 261 -28 -28 260 -10.4 258 -9.7 Nonsalt 593 654 -61 -61 613 -3.3 579 2.4 Total 2,281 2,518 -237 -237 2,386 -4.4 2,224 2.6 Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

All regions experienced a net decrease this week.

Stocks in every region, except for the South Central, and South Central Salt regions are above the five-year average.