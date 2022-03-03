Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories decrease by 139 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of February 25, 2022
The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net decrease of 139 Bcf as of February 25, 2022.
Working gas in storage was 1,643 Bcf as of Friday, February 25, 2022, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net decrease of 139 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 216 Bcf less than last year at this time and 255 Bcf below the five-year average of 1,898 Bcf.
At 1,643 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.
|Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
|Historical Comparisons
|Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)
|Year ago
(2/25/21)
|5-year average
(2017-21)
|Region
|2/25/22
|2/18/22
|net change
|implied flow
|Bcf
|% change
|Bcf
|% change
|East
|358
|396
|-38
|-38
|389
|-8.0
|397
|-9.8
|Midwest
|404
|450
|-46
|-46
|471
|-14.2
|481
|-16.0
|Mountain
|96
|105
|-9
|-9
|118
|-18.6
|109
|-11.9
|Pacific
|164
|176
|-12
|-12
|211
|-22.3
|183
|-10.4
|South Central
|620
|655
|-35
|-35
|670
|-7.5
|728
|-14.8
|Salt
|163
|168
|-5
|-5
|158
|3.2
|220
|-25.9
|Nonsalt
|457
|487
|-30
|-30
|512
|-10.7
|509
|-10.2
|Total
|1,643
|1,782
|-139
|-139
|1,859
|-11.6
|1,898
|-13.4
|Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.
All regions experienced a net decrease this week.
All regions are below the five-year average.