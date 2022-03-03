Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories decrease by 139 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of February 25, 2022

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net decrease of 139 Bcf as of February 25, 2022.

Working gas in storage was 1,643 Bcf as of Friday, February 25, 2022, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net decrease of 139 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 216 Bcf less than last year at this time and 255 Bcf below the five-year average of 1,898 Bcf.

At 1,643 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states Historical Comparisons Stocks

billion cubic feet (Bcf) Year ago

(2/25/21) 5-year average

(2017-21) Region 2/25/22 2/18/22 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change East 358 396 -38 -38 389 -8.0 397 -9.8 Midwest 404 450 -46 -46 471 -14.2 481 -16.0 Mountain 96 105 -9 -9 118 -18.6 109 -11.9 Pacific 164 176 -12 -12 211 -22.3 183 -10.4 South Central 620 655 -35 -35 670 -7.5 728 -14.8 Salt 163 168 -5 -5 158 3.2 220 -25.9 Nonsalt 457 487 -30 -30 512 -10.7 509 -10.2 Total 1,643 1,782 -139 -139 1,859 -11.6

1,898 -13.4 Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

All regions experienced a net decrease this week.

All regions are below the five-year average.