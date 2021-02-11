Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories decrease by 171 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of February 5, 2021
The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net decrease of 171 Bcf as of February 5, 2021.
Working gas in storage was 2,518 Bcf as of Friday, February 5, 2021, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net decrease of 171 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 9 Bcf higher than last year at this time and 152 Bcf above the five-year average of 2,366 Bcf.
At 2,518 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.
|Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
|Historical Comparisons
|Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)
|Year ago
(02/05/20)
|5-year average
(2016-20)
|Region
|02/05/21
|01/29/21
|net change
|implied flow
|Bcf
|% change
|Bcf
|% change
|East
|529
|582
|-53
|-53
|577
|-8.3
|525
|0.8
|Midwest
|666
|719
|-53
|-53
|703
|-5.3
|626
|6.4
|Mountain
|150
|158
|-8
|-8
|129
|16.3
|132
|13.6
|Pacific
|257
|261
|-4
|-4
|204
|26.0
|209
|23.0
|South Central
|915
|970
|-55
|-55
|914
|0.1
|874
|4.7
|Salt
|261
|281
|-20
|-20
|272
|-4.0
|269
|-3.0
|Nonsalt
|654
|689
|-35
|-35
|641
|2.0
|604
|8.3
|Total
|2,518
|2,689
|-171
|-171
|2,527
|-0.4
|2,366
|6.4
|Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.
All regions experienced a net decrease this week.
Stocks in every region are above the five-year average.