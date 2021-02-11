Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories decrease by 171 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of February 5, 2021

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net decrease of 171 Bcf as of February 5, 2021.

Working gas in storage was 2,518 Bcf as of Friday, February 5, 2021, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net decrease of 171 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 9 Bcf higher than last year at this time and 152 Bcf above the five-year average of 2,366 Bcf.

At 2,518 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states Historical Comparisons Stocks

billion cubic feet (Bcf) Year ago

(02/05/20) 5-year average

(2016-20) Region 02/05/21 01/29/21 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change East 529 582 -53 -53 577 -8.3 525 0.8 Midwest 666 719 -53 -53 703 -5.3 626 6.4 Mountain 150 158 -8 -8 129 16.3 132 13.6 Pacific 257 261 -4 -4 204 26.0 209 23.0 South Central 915 970 -55 -55 914 0.1 874 4.7 Salt 261 281 -20 -20 272 -4.0 269 -3.0 Nonsalt 654 689 -35 -35 641 2.0 604 8.3 Total 2,518 2,689 -171 -171 2,527 -0.4 2,366 6.4 Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

All regions experienced a net decrease this week.

Stocks in every region are above the five-year average.