Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories decrease by 171 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of February 5, 2021

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net decrease of 171 Bcf as of February 5, 2021.

Working gas in storage was 2,518 Bcf as of Friday, February 5, 2021, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net decrease of 171 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 9 Bcf higher than last year at this time and 152 Bcf above the five-year average of 2,366 Bcf.

At 2,518 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

 

 

Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
Historical Comparisons
Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)		 Year ago
(02/05/20)		 5-year average
(2016-20)
Region 02/05/21 01/29/21 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change
East 529 582 -53 -53 577 -8.3 525 0.8
Midwest 666 719 -53 -53 703 -5.3 626 6.4
Mountain 150 158 -8 -8 129 16.3 132 13.6
Pacific 257 261 -4 -4 204 26.0 209 23.0
South Central 915 970 -55 -55 914 0.1 874 4.7
   Salt 261 281 -20 -20 272 -4.0 269 -3.0
   Nonsalt 654 689 -35 -35 641 2.0 604 8.3
Total 2,518 2,689 -171 -171 2,527 -0.4 2,366 6.4
Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

All regions experienced a net decrease this week.

Stocks in every region are above the five-year average.

 

 

