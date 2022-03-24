Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories decrease by 51 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of March 18, 2022

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net decrease of 51 Bcf as of March 18, 2022.

Working gas in storage was 1,389 Bcf as of Friday, March 18, 2022, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net decrease of 51 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 366 Bcf less than last year at this time and 293 Bcf below the five-year average of 1,682 Bcf.

At 1,389 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states Historical Comparisons Stocks

billion cubic feet (Bcf) Year ago

(3/18/21) 5-year average

(2017-21) Region 3/18/22 3/11/22 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change East 268 290 -22 -22 310 -13.5 303 -11.6 Midwest 318 337 -19 -19 408 -22.1 395 -19.5 Mountain 87 87 0 0 112 -22.3 99 -12.1 Pacific 157 155 2 2 194 -19.1 173 -9.2 South Central 559 571 -12 -12 731 -23.5 712 -21.5 Salt 156 159 -3 -3 212 -26.4 216 -27.8 Nonsalt 404 412 -8 -8 519 -22.2 496 -18.5 Total 1,389 1,440 -51 -51 1,755 -20.9

1,682 -17.4 Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

All regions, except for Pacific and Mountain region, experienced a net decrease this week.

All regions are below the five-year average.