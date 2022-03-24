Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories decrease by 51 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of March 18, 2022
The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net decrease of 51 Bcf as of March 18, 2022.
Working gas in storage was 1,389 Bcf as of Friday, March 18, 2022, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net decrease of 51 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 366 Bcf less than last year at this time and 293 Bcf below the five-year average of 1,682 Bcf.
At 1,389 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.
|Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
|Historical Comparisons
|Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)
|Year ago
(3/18/21)
|5-year average
(2017-21)
|Region
|3/18/22
|3/11/22
|net change
|implied flow
|Bcf
|% change
|Bcf
|% change
|East
|268
|290
|-22
|-22
|310
|-13.5
|303
|-11.6
|Midwest
|318
|337
|-19
|-19
|408
|-22.1
|395
|-19.5
|Mountain
|87
|87
|0
|0
|112
|-22.3
|99
|-12.1
|Pacific
|157
|155
|2
|2
|194
|-19.1
|173
|-9.2
|South Central
|559
|571
|-12
|-12
|731
|-23.5
|712
|-21.5
|Salt
|156
|159
|-3
|-3
|212
|-26.4
|216
|-27.8
|Nonsalt
|404
|412
|-8
|-8
|519
|-22.2
|496
|-18.5
|Total
|1,389
|1,440
|-51
|-51
|1,755
|-20.9
|1,682
|-17.4
|Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.
All regions, except for Pacific and Mountain region, experienced a net decrease this week.
All regions are below the five-year average.