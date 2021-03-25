Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories decrease by 36 Bcf

4 mins ago
Natural Gas Inventories as of March 19, 2021

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net decrease of 36 Bcf as of March 19, 2021.

Working gas in storage was 1,746 Bcf as of Friday, March 19, 2021, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net decrease of 36 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 263 Bcf less than last year at this time and 78 Bcf below the five-year average of 1,824 Bcf.

At 1,746 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

 

 

Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
Historical Comparisons
Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)		 Year ago
(03/19/20)		 5-year average
(2016-20)
Region 03/19/21 03/12/21 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change
East 307 328 -21 -21 400 -28.3 329 -6.7
Midwest 405 426 -21 -21 495 -18.2 424 -4.5
Mountain 112 114 -2 -2 93 20.4 106 5.7
Pacific 193 199 -6 -6 195 -1.0 186 3.8
South Central 730 715 15 15 827 -11.7 778 -6.2
   Salt 215 197 18 18 256 -16.0 236 -8.9
   Nonsalt 515 519 -4 -4 571 -9.8 542 -5.0
Total 1,746 1,782 -36 -36 2,009 -13.1 1,824 -4.3
Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

Only South Central, South Central Salt regions, experienced a net increase this week.

Stocks in every region, except for the Mountain, and Pacific regions are below the five-year average.

 

 

