Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories decrease by 36 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of March 19, 2021
The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net decrease of 36 Bcf as of March 19, 2021.
Working gas in storage was 1,746 Bcf as of Friday, March 19, 2021, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net decrease of 36 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 263 Bcf less than last year at this time and 78 Bcf below the five-year average of 1,824 Bcf.
At 1,746 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.
|Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
|Historical Comparisons
|Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)
|Year ago
(03/19/20)
|5-year average
(2016-20)
|Region
|03/19/21
|03/12/21
|net change
|implied flow
|Bcf
|% change
|Bcf
|% change
|East
|307
|328
|-21
|-21
|400
|-28.3
|329
|-6.7
|Midwest
|405
|426
|-21
|-21
|495
|-18.2
|424
|-4.5
|Mountain
|112
|114
|-2
|-2
|93
|20.4
|106
|5.7
|Pacific
|193
|199
|-6
|-6
|195
|-1.0
|186
|3.8
|South Central
|730
|715
|15
|15
|827
|-11.7
|778
|-6.2
|Salt
|215
|197
|18
|18
|256
|-16.0
|236
|-8.9
|Nonsalt
|515
|519
|-4
|-4
|571
|-9.8
|542
|-5.0
|Total
|1,746
|1,782
|-36
|-36
|2,009
|-13.1
|1,824
|-4.3
|Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.
Only South Central, South Central Salt regions, experienced a net increase this week.
Stocks in every region, except for the Mountain, and Pacific regions are below the five-year average.