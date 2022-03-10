18 seconds ago
Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories decrease by 124 Bcf
18 hours ago
ESal presented at the 2022 The Energy Venture Investment Summit presented by EnerCom and Colorado School of Mines
19 hours ago
Hess CEO says oil is in the ‘intensive care unit’ — U.S., other nations need to act
20 hours ago
Schlumberger launches business to eliminate industry’s methane and routine flare emissions
21 hours ago
ConocoPhillips CEO says a decision to drill more today won’t see oil flowing for up to a year
22 hours ago
Haynes and Boone: Energy Tracker Webinar-The current energy issues involving capital markets, finance and restructuring in the oil patch

Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories decrease by 124 Bcf

in Closing Bell Story‎ / EIA News That Matters / Natural Gas News / Natural Gas Roundup / Natural Gas Storage / Oil and Gas 360 Articles   by

Natural Gas Inventories as of March 4, 2022

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net decrease of 124 Bcf as of March 4, 2022.

Working gas in storage was 1,519 Bcf as of Friday, March 4, 2022, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net decrease of 124 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 281 Bcf less than last year at this time and 290 Bcf below the five-year average of 1,809 Bcf.

At 1,519 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

 

 

Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
Historical Comparisons
Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)		 Year ago
(3/4/21)		 5-year average
(2017-21)
Region 3/4/22 2/25/22 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change
East 317 358 -41 -41 355 -10.7 365 -13.2
Midwest 364 404 -40 -40 444 -18.0 449 -18.9
Mountain 93 96 -3 -3 114 -18.4 103 -9.7
Pacific 162 164 -2 -2 206 -21.4 178 -9.0
South Central 582 620 -38 -38 683 -14.8 715 -18.6
   Salt 151 163 -12 -12 174 -13.2 216 -30.1
   Nonsalt 431 457 -26 -26 509 -15.3 499 -13.6
Total 1,519 1,643 -124 -124 1,800 -15.6
 1,809 -16.0
Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

All regions experienced a net decrease this week.

All regions are below the five-year average.

 

 

Tags: , , , , , ,
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.