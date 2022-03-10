Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories decrease by 124 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of March 4, 2022

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net decrease of 124 Bcf as of March 4, 2022.

Working gas in storage was 1,519 Bcf as of Friday, March 4, 2022, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net decrease of 124 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 281 Bcf less than last year at this time and 290 Bcf below the five-year average of 1,809 Bcf.

At 1,519 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states Historical Comparisons Stocks

billion cubic feet (Bcf) Year ago

(3/4/21) 5-year average

(2017-21) Region 3/4/22 2/25/22 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change East 317 358 -41 -41 355 -10.7 365 -13.2 Midwest 364 404 -40 -40 444 -18.0 449 -18.9 Mountain 93 96 -3 -3 114 -18.4 103 -9.7 Pacific 162 164 -2 -2 206 -21.4 178 -9.0 South Central 582 620 -38 -38 683 -14.8 715 -18.6 Salt 151 163 -12 -12 174 -13.2 216 -30.1 Nonsalt 431 457 -26 -26 509 -15.3 499 -13.6 Total 1,519 1,643 -124 -124 1,800 -15.6

1,809 -16.0 Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

All regions experienced a net decrease this week.

All regions are below the five-year average.