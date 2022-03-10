Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories decrease by 124 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of March 4, 2022
The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net decrease of 124 Bcf as of March 4, 2022.
Working gas in storage was 1,519 Bcf as of Friday, March 4, 2022, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net decrease of 124 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 281 Bcf less than last year at this time and 290 Bcf below the five-year average of 1,809 Bcf.
At 1,519 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.
|Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
|Historical Comparisons
|Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)
|Year ago
(3/4/21)
|5-year average
(2017-21)
|Region
|3/4/22
|2/25/22
|net change
|implied flow
|Bcf
|% change
|Bcf
|% change
|East
|317
|358
|-41
|-41
|355
|-10.7
|365
|-13.2
|Midwest
|364
|404
|-40
|-40
|444
|-18.0
|449
|-18.9
|Mountain
|93
|96
|-3
|-3
|114
|-18.4
|103
|-9.7
|Pacific
|162
|164
|-2
|-2
|206
|-21.4
|178
|-9.0
|South Central
|582
|620
|-38
|-38
|683
|-14.8
|715
|-18.6
|Salt
|151
|163
|-12
|-12
|174
|-13.2
|216
|-30.1
|Nonsalt
|431
|457
|-26
|-26
|509
|-15.3
|499
|-13.6
|Total
|1,519
|1,643
|-124
|-124
|1,800
|-15.6
|1,809
|-16.0
|Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.
All regions experienced a net decrease this week.
All regions are below the five-year average.