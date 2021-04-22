15 mins ago
U.S., other countries deepen climate goals at Earth Day summit
1 hour ago
PetroTal announces 2020 year-end financial and operating results
2 hours ago
Valero Energy reports first quarter 2021 results
3 hours ago
Canacol Energy Ltd. announces prospective resources report for two shale oil blocks in the Middle Magdalena Basin, Colombia
3 hours ago
Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 38 Bcf
22 hours ago
Pipeline owner: Shutdown would cause dire financial effects

Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 38 Bcf

in Closing Bell Story‎ / EIA News That Matters / Natural Gas News / Natural Gas Roundup / Natural Gas Storage / Oil and Gas 360 Articles   by

Natural Gas Inventories as of April 16, 2021

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 38 Bcf as of April 16, 2021.

Working gas in storage was 1,883 Bcf as of Friday, April 16, 2021, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 38 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 251 Bcf less than last year at this time and 12 Bcf below the five-year average of 1,871 Bcf.

At 1,883 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

 

 

Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
Historical Comparisons
Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)		 Year ago
(04/16/20)		 5-year average
(2016-20)
Region 04/16/21 04/09/21 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change
East 325 311 14 14 400 -18.8 309 5.2
Midwest 421 414 7 7 492 -14.4 401 5.0
Mountain 118 118 0 0 96 22.9 109 8.3
Pacific 210 205 5 5 209 0.5 203 3.4
South Central 810 798 12 12 937 -13.6 849 -4.6
   Salt 256 251 5 5 299 -14.4 268 -4.5
   Nonsalt 554 547 7 7 638 -13.2 582 -4.8
Total 1,883 1,845 38 38 2,134 -11.8 1,871 0.6
Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

All regions, except for the Mountain region, experienced a net increase this week.

Stocks in every region, except for the South Central, South Central Salt, and South Central Nonsalt regions are above the five-year average.

 

 

Tags: , , , , , ,
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.