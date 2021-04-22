Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 38 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of April 16, 2021
The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 38 Bcf as of April 16, 2021.
Working gas in storage was 1,883 Bcf as of Friday, April 16, 2021, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 38 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 251 Bcf less than last year at this time and 12 Bcf below the five-year average of 1,871 Bcf.
At 1,883 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.
|Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
|Historical Comparisons
|Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)
|Year ago
(04/16/20)
|5-year average
(2016-20)
|Region
|04/16/21
|04/09/21
|net change
|implied flow
|Bcf
|% change
|Bcf
|% change
|East
|325
|311
|14
|14
|400
|-18.8
|309
|5.2
|Midwest
|421
|414
|7
|7
|492
|-14.4
|401
|5.0
|Mountain
|118
|118
|0
|0
|96
|22.9
|109
|8.3
|Pacific
|210
|205
|5
|5
|209
|0.5
|203
|3.4
|South Central
|810
|798
|12
|12
|937
|-13.6
|849
|-4.6
|Salt
|256
|251
|5
|5
|299
|-14.4
|268
|-4.5
|Nonsalt
|554
|547
|7
|7
|638
|-13.2
|582
|-4.8
|Total
|1,883
|1,845
|38
|38
|2,134
|-11.8
|1,871
|0.6
|Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.
All regions, except for the Mountain region, experienced a net increase this week.
Stocks in every region, except for the South Central, South Central Salt, and South Central Nonsalt regions are above the five-year average.