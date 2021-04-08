Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 20 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of April 2, 2021
The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 20 Bcf as of April 2, 2021.
Working gas in storage was 1,784 Bcf as of Friday, April 2, 2021, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 20 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 235 Bcf less than last year at this time and 24 Bcf below the five-year average of 1,808 Bcf.
At 1,784 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.
|Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
|Historical Comparisons
|Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)
|Year ago
(04/02/20)
|5-year average
(2016-20)
|Region
|04/02/21
|03/26/21
|net change
|implied flow
|Bcf
|% change
|Bcf
|% change
|East
|305
|307
|-2
|-2
|382
|-20.2
|303
|0.7
|Midwest
|398
|401
|-3
|-3
|475
|-16.2
|400
|-0.5
|Mountain
|115
|112
|3
|3
|92
|25.0
|106
|8.5
|Pacific
|198
|194
|4
|4
|202
|-2.0
|194
|2.1
|South Central
|768
|749
|19
|19
|867
|-11.4
|806
|-4.7
|Salt
|235
|226
|9
|9
|264
|-11.0
|248
|-5.2
|Nonsalt
|533
|523
|10
|10
|604
|-11.8
|558
|-4.5
|Total
|1,784
|1,764
|20
|20
|2,019
|-11.6
|1,808
|-1.3
|Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.
Only Mountain, Pacific, South Central, South Central Salt, and South Central Nonsalt regions, experienced a net increase this week.
Stocks in every region, except for the East, Mountain, and Pacific regions are below the five-year average.