Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 20 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of April 2, 2021

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 20 Bcf as of April 2, 2021.

Working gas in storage was 1,784 Bcf as of Friday, April 2, 2021, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 20 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 235 Bcf less than last year at this time and 24 Bcf below the five-year average of 1,808 Bcf.

At 1,784 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states Historical Comparisons Stocks

billion cubic feet (Bcf) Year ago

(04/02/20) 5-year average

(2016-20) Region 04/02/21 03/26/21 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change East 305 307 -2 -2 382 -20.2 303 0.7 Midwest 398 401 -3 -3 475 -16.2 400 -0.5 Mountain 115 112 3 3 92 25.0 106 8.5 Pacific 198 194 4 4 202 -2.0 194 2.1 South Central 768 749 19 19 867 -11.4 806 -4.7 Salt 235 226 9 9 264 -11.0 248 -5.2 Nonsalt 533 523 10 10 604 -11.8 558 -4.5 Total 1,784 1,764 20 20 2,019 -11.6 1,808 -1.3 Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

Only Mountain, Pacific, South Central, South Central Salt, and South Central Nonsalt regions, experienced a net increase this week.

Stocks in every region, except for the East, Mountain, and Pacific regions are below the five-year average.