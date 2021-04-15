25 seconds ago
Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 61 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of April 9, 2021

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 61 Bcf as of April 9, 2021.

Working gas in storage was 1,845 Bcf as of Friday, April 9, 2021, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 61 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 242 Bcf less than last year at this time and 11 Bcf below the five-year average of 1,834 Bcf.

At 1,845 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

 

 

Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
Historical Comparisons
Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)		 Year ago
(04/09/20)		 5-year average
(2016-20)
Region 04/09/21 04/02/21 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change
East 311 305 6 6 397 -21.7 303 2.6
Midwest 414 398 16 16 485 -14.6 398 4.0
Mountain 118 115 3 3 95 24.2 107 10.3
Pacific 205 198 7 7 203 1.0 198 3.5
South Central 798 768 30 30 906 -11.9 827 -3.5
   Salt 251 235 16 16 283 -11.3 258 -2.7
   Nonsalt 547 533 14 14 623 -12.2 569 -3.9
Total 1,845 1,784 61 61 2,087 -11.6 1,834 0.6
Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

All regions, experienced a net increase this week.

Stocks in every region, except for the South Central, South Central Salt, and South Central Nonsalt regions are above the five-year average.

 

 

