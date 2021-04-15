Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 61 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of April 9, 2021
The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 61 Bcf as of April 9, 2021.
Working gas in storage was 1,845 Bcf as of Friday, April 9, 2021, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 61 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 242 Bcf less than last year at this time and 11 Bcf below the five-year average of 1,834 Bcf.
At 1,845 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.
|Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
|Historical Comparisons
|Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)
|Year ago
(04/09/20)
|5-year average
(2016-20)
|Region
|04/09/21
|04/02/21
|net change
|implied flow
|Bcf
|% change
|Bcf
|% change
|East
|311
|305
|6
|6
|397
|-21.7
|303
|2.6
|Midwest
|414
|398
|16
|16
|485
|-14.6
|398
|4.0
|Mountain
|118
|115
|3
|3
|95
|24.2
|107
|10.3
|Pacific
|205
|198
|7
|7
|203
|1.0
|198
|3.5
|South Central
|798
|768
|30
|30
|906
|-11.9
|827
|-3.5
|Salt
|251
|235
|16
|16
|283
|-11.3
|258
|-2.7
|Nonsalt
|547
|533
|14
|14
|623
|-12.2
|569
|-3.9
|Total
|1,845
|1,784
|61
|61
|2,087
|-11.6
|1,834
|0.6
|Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.
All regions, experienced a net increase this week.
Stocks in every region, except for the South Central, South Central Salt, and South Central Nonsalt regions are above the five-year average.