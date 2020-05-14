Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 103 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of May 8, 2020

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 103 Bcf as of May 8, 2020.

Working gas in storage was 2,422 Bcf as of Friday, May 8, 2020, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 103 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 799 Bcf higher than last year at this time and 413 Bcf above the five-year average of 2,009 Bcf.

At 2,422 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

(2015-19) Region 05/08/20 05/01/20 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change East 452 424 28 28 321 40.8 351 28.8 Midwest 554 530 24 24 328 68.9 408 35.8 Mountain 117 111 6 6 81 44.4 124 -5.6 Pacific 240 228 12 12 171 40.4 239 0.4 South Central 1,059 1,027 32 32 722 46.7 887 19.4 Salt 340 331 9 9 238 42.9 279 21.9 Nonsalt 719 695 24 24 484 48.6 608 18.3 Total 2,422 2,319 103 103 1,623 49.2 2,009 20.6 Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

All regions experienced a net decrease this week.

Stocks in every region except the Mountain and Pacific regions, are above the five-year average. The Mountain region is the farthest below the five-year average, at 5.6% below the average.