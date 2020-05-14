Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 103 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of May 8, 2020
The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 103 Bcf as of May 8, 2020.
Working gas in storage was 2,422 Bcf as of Friday, May 8, 2020, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 103 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 799 Bcf higher than last year at this time and 413 Bcf above the five-year average of 2,009 Bcf.
At 2,422 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.
|Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
|Historical Comparisons
|Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)
|Year ago
(05/08/19)
|5-year average
(2015-19)
|Region
|05/08/20
|05/01/20
|net change
|implied flow
|Bcf
|% change
|Bcf
|% change
|East
|452
|424
|28
|28
|321
|40.8
|351
|28.8
|Midwest
|554
|530
|24
|24
|328
|68.9
|408
|35.8
|Mountain
|117
|111
|6
|6
|81
|44.4
|124
|-5.6
|Pacific
|240
|228
|12
|12
|171
|40.4
|239
|0.4
|South Central
|1,059
|1,027
|32
|32
|722
|46.7
|887
|19.4
|Salt
|340
|331
|9
|9
|238
|42.9
|279
|21.9
|Nonsalt
|719
|695
|24
|24
|484
|48.6
|608
|18.3
|Total
|2,422
|2,319
|103
|103
|1,623
|49.2
|2,009
|20.6
|Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.
All regions experienced a net decrease this week.
Stocks in every region except the Mountain and Pacific regions, are above the five-year average. The Mountain region is the farthest below the five-year average, at 5.6% below the average.