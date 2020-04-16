5 hours ago
Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 73 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of April 10, 2020

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 73 Bcf as of April 10, 2020.

Working gas in storage was 2,097 Bcf as of Friday, April 10, 2020, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 73 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 876 Bcf higher than last year at this time and 370 Bcf above the five-year average of 1,727 Bcf.

At 2,097 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 73 Bcf- oil and gas 360

 

 

Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
Historical Comparisons
Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)		 Year ago
(04/10/19)		 5-year average
(2015-19)
Region 04/10/20 04/03/20 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change
East 400 382 18 18 223 79.4 274 46.0
Midwest 487 475 12 12 250 94.8 353 38.0
Mountain 95 92 3 3 65 46.2 112 -15.2
Pacific 203 203 0 0 125 62.4 213 -4.7
South Central 912 872 40 40 557 63.7 776 17.5
   Salt 286 265 21 21 181 58.0 237 20.7
   Nonsalt 626 607 19 19 376 66.5 539 16.1
Total 2,097 2,024 73 73 1,221 71.7 1,727 21.4
Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

All regions experienced a net decrease this week.

Stocks in every region except the Mountain and Pacific regions, are above the five-year average.  The Mountain region is the farthest below the five-year average, at 15.2% below the average.

 

 

