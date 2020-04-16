Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 73 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of April 10, 2020
The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 73 Bcf as of April 10, 2020.
Working gas in storage was 2,097 Bcf as of Friday, April 10, 2020, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 73 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 876 Bcf higher than last year at this time and 370 Bcf above the five-year average of 1,727 Bcf.
At 2,097 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.
|Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
|Historical Comparisons
|Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)
|Year ago
(04/10/19)
|5-year average
(2015-19)
|Region
|04/10/20
|04/03/20
|net change
|implied flow
|Bcf
|% change
|Bcf
|% change
|East
|400
|382
|18
|18
|223
|79.4
|274
|46.0
|Midwest
|487
|475
|12
|12
|250
|94.8
|353
|38.0
|Mountain
|95
|92
|3
|3
|65
|46.2
|112
|-15.2
|Pacific
|203
|203
|0
|0
|125
|62.4
|213
|-4.7
|South Central
|912
|872
|40
|40
|557
|63.7
|776
|17.5
|Salt
|286
|265
|21
|21
|181
|58.0
|237
|20.7
|Nonsalt
|626
|607
|19
|19
|376
|66.5
|539
|16.1
|Total
|2,097
|2,024
|73
|73
|1,221
|71.7
|1,727
|21.4
|Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.
All regions experienced a net decrease this week.
Stocks in every region except the Mountain and Pacific regions, are above the five-year average. The Mountain region is the farthest below the five-year average, at 15.2% below the average.