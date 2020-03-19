Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories decrease by 9 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of March 13, 2020
The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net decrease of 9 Bcf as of March 13, 2020.
Working gas in storage was 2,034 Bcf as of Friday, March 13, 2020, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net decrease of 9 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 878 Bcf higher than last year at this time and 281 Bcf above the five-year average of 1,753 Bcf.
At 2,034 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.
|Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
|Historical Comparisons
|Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)
|Year ago
(03/13/19)
|5-year average
(2015-19)
|Region
|03/13/20
|03/06/20
|net change
|implied flow
|Bcf
|% change
|Bcf
|% change
|East
|412
|426
|-14
|-14
|250
|64.8
|325
|26.8
|Midwest
|512
|529
|-17
|-17
|273
|87.5
|400
|28.0
|Mountain
|96
|97
|-1
|-1
|63
|52.4
|110
|-12.7
|Pacific
|199
|200
|-1
|-1
|98
|103.1
|198
|0.5
|South Central
|814
|791
|23
|23
|472
|72.5
|721
|12.9
|Salt
|247
|235
|12
|12
|133
|85.7
|209
|18.2
|Nonsalt
|568
|556
|12
|12
|338
|68.0
|512
|10.9
|Total
|2,034
|2,043
|-9
|-9
|1,156
|76.0
|1,753
|16.0
|Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.
All regions experienced a net decrease this week.
Stocks in every region except the Mountain region, are above the five-year average. The Mountain region is the farthest below the five-year average, at 12.7% below the average.