Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories decrease by 9 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of March 13, 2020

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net decrease of 9 Bcf as of March 13, 2020.

Working gas in storage was 2,034 Bcf as of Friday, March 13, 2020, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net decrease of 9 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 878 Bcf higher than last year at this time and 281 Bcf above the five-year average of 1,753 Bcf.

At 2,034 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states Historical Comparisons Stocks

billion cubic feet (Bcf) Year ago

(03/13/19) 5-year average

(2015-19) Region 03/13/20 03/06/20 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change East 412 426 -14 -14 250 64.8 325 26.8 Midwest 512 529 -17 -17 273 87.5 400 28.0 Mountain 96 97 -1 -1 63 52.4 110 -12.7 Pacific 199 200 -1 -1 98 103.1 198 0.5 South Central 814 791 23 23 472 72.5 721 12.9 Salt 247 235 12 12 133 85.7 209 18.2 Nonsalt 568 556 12 12 338 68.0 512 10.9 Total 2,034 2,043 -9 -9 1,156 76.0 1,753 16.0 Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

All regions experienced a net decrease this week.

Stocks in every region except the Mountain region, are above the five-year average. The Mountain region is the farthest below the five-year average, at 12.7% below the average.