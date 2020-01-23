Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories decrease by 92 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of January 17, 2020
The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net decrease of 92 Bcf as of January 17, 2020.
Working gas in storage was 2,947 Bcf as of Friday, January 17, 2020, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net decrease of 92 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 554 Bcf higher than last year at this time and 251 Bcf above the five-year average of 2,696 Bcf.
At 2,947 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.
|Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
|Historical Comparisons
|Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)
|Year ago
(01/17/19)
|5-year average
(2015-19)
|Region
|01/17/20
|01/10/20
|net change
|implied flow
|Bcf
|% change
|Bcf
|% change
|East
|696
|716
|-20
|-20
|574
|21.3
|625
|11.4
|Midwest
|815
|851
|-36
|-36
|681
|19.7
|736
|10.7
|Mountain
|151
|161
|-10
|-10
|122
|23.8
|150
|0.7
|Pacific
|220
|235
|-15
|-15
|187
|17.6
|244
|-9.8
|South Central
|1,065
|1,076
|-11
|-11
|828
|28.6
|940
|13.3
|Salt
|328
|320
|8
|8
|296
|10.8
|276
|18.8
|Nonsalt
|737
|756
|-19
|-19
|532
|38.5
|664
|11.0
|Total
|2,947
|3,039
|-92
|-92
|2,393
|23.2
|2,696
|9.3
|Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.
All regions except for South Central Salt, experienced a net decrease this week.
Stocks in every region except the Pacific, are above the five-year average. The Pacific region is the farthest below the five-year average, at 9.8% below the average.