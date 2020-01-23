Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories decrease by 92 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of January 17, 2020

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net decrease of 92 Bcf as of January 17, 2020.

Working gas in storage was 2,947 Bcf as of Friday, January 17, 2020, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net decrease of 92 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 554 Bcf higher than last year at this time and 251 Bcf above the five-year average of 2,696 Bcf.

At 2,947 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states Historical Comparisons Stocks

billion cubic feet (Bcf) Year ago

(01/17/19) 5-year average

(2015-19) Region 01/17/20 01/10/20 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change East 696 716 -20 -20 574 21.3 625 11.4 Midwest 815 851 -36 -36 681 19.7 736 10.7 Mountain 151 161 -10 -10 122 23.8 150 0.7 Pacific 220 235 -15 -15 187 17.6 244 -9.8 South Central 1,065 1,076 -11 -11 828 28.6 940 13.3 Salt 328 320 8 8 296 10.8 276 18.8 Nonsalt 737 756 -19 -19 532 38.5 664 11.0 Total 2,947 3,039 -92 -92 2,393 23.2 2,696 9.3 Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

All regions except for South Central Salt, experienced a net decrease this week.

Stocks in every region except the Pacific, are above the five-year average. The Pacific region is the farthest below the five-year average, at 9.8% below the average.