Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 80 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of May 20, 2022
The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 80 Bcf as of May 20 2022.
Working gas in storage was 1,812 Bcf as of Friday, May 20, 2022, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 80 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 387 Bcf less than last year at this time and 327 Bcf below the five-year average of 2,139 Bcf.
At 1,812 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.
|Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
|Historical Comparisons
|Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)
|Year ago
(5/20/21)
|5-year average
(2017-21)
|Region
|5/20/22
|5/13/22
|net change
|implied flow
|Bcf
|% change
|Bcf
|% change
|East
|325
|296
|29
|29
|381
|-14.7
|388
|-16.2
|Midwest
|391
|364
|27
|27
|495
|-21.0
|467
|-16.3
|Mountain
|109
|103
|6
|6
|143
|-23.8
|128
|-14.8
|Pacific
|190
|187
|3
|3
|255
|-25.5
|235
|-19.1
|South Central
|797
|781
|16
|16
|925
|-13.8
|921
|-13.5
|Salt
|251
|251
|0
|0
|294
|-14.6
|292
|-14.0
|Nonsalt
|546
|531
|15
|15
|631
|-13.5
|630
|-13.3
|Total
|1,812
|1,732
|80
|80
|2,199
|-17.6
|2,139
|-15.3
|Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.
All regions, except for South Central Salt which had no change, experienced an increase this week.
All regions are below the five-year average.