Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 65 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of June 26, 2020

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 65 Bcf as of June 26, 2020.

Working gas in storage was 3,077 Bcf as of Friday, June 26, 2020, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 65 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 712 Bcf higher than last year at this time and 466 Bcf above the five-year average of 2,611 Bcf.

At 3,077 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

Source: EIA

 

 

Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
Historical Comparisons
Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)		 Year ago
(06/26/19)		 5-year average
(2015-19)
Region 06/26/20 06/19/20 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change
East 639 619 20 20 518 23.4 541 18.1
Midwest 740 716 24 24 559 32.4 596 24.2
Mountain 173 165 8 8 132 31.1 162 6.8
Pacific 304 299 5 5 252 20.6 287 5.9
South Central 1,222 1,212 10 10 903 35.3 1,025 19.2
   Salt 368 372 -4 -4 260 41.5 299 23.1
   Nonsalt 854 840 14 14 643 32.8 726 17.6
Total 3,077 3,012 65 65 2,365 30.1 2,611 17.8
Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

All regions except the South Central Salt, experienced a net increase this week.

Stocks in every region are above the five-year average.

 

