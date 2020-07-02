Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 65 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of June 26, 2020
The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 65 Bcf as of June 26, 2020.
Working gas in storage was 3,077 Bcf as of Friday, June 26, 2020, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 65 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 712 Bcf higher than last year at this time and 466 Bcf above the five-year average of 2,611 Bcf.
At 3,077 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.
|Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
|Historical Comparisons
|Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)
|Year ago
(06/26/19)
|5-year average
(2015-19)
|Region
|06/26/20
|06/19/20
|net change
|implied flow
|Bcf
|% change
|Bcf
|% change
|East
|639
|619
|20
|20
|518
|23.4
|541
|18.1
|Midwest
|740
|716
|24
|24
|559
|32.4
|596
|24.2
|Mountain
|173
|165
|8
|8
|132
|31.1
|162
|6.8
|Pacific
|304
|299
|5
|5
|252
|20.6
|287
|5.9
|South Central
|1,222
|1,212
|10
|10
|903
|35.3
|1,025
|19.2
|Salt
|368
|372
|-4
|-4
|260
|41.5
|299
|23.1
|Nonsalt
|854
|840
|14
|14
|643
|32.8
|726
|17.6
|Total
|3,077
|3,012
|65
|65
|2,365
|30.1
|2,611
|17.8
|Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.
All regions except the South Central Salt, experienced a net increase this week.
Stocks in every region are above the five-year average.