Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 120 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of June 19, 2020
The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 120 Bcf as of June 19, 2020.
Working gas in storage was 3,012 Bcf as of Friday, June 19, 2020, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 120 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 739 Bcf higher than last year at this time and 466 Bcf above the five-year average of 2,546 Bcf.
At 3,012 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.
|Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
|Historical Comparisons
|Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)
|Year ago
(06/19/19)
|5-year average
(2015-19)
|Region
|06/19/20
|06/12/20
|net change
|implied flow
|Bcf
|% change
|Bcf
|% change
|East
|619
|586
|33
|33
|491
|26.1
|515
|20.2
|Midwest
|716
|688
|28
|28
|528
|35.6
|571
|25.4
|Mountain
|165
|156
|9
|9
|124
|33.1
|157
|5.1
|Pacific
|299
|290
|9
|9
|242
|23.6
|284
|5.3
|South Central
|1,212
|1,173
|39
|39
|888
|36.5
|1,019
|18.9
|Salt
|372
|358
|14
|14
|263
|41.4
|304
|122.4
|Nonsalt
|840
|815
|25
|25
|625
|34.4
|715
|17.5
|Total
|3,012
|2,892
|120
|12
|2,273
|32.5
|2,546
|18.3
|Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.
All regions experienced a net increase this week.
Stocks in every region are above the five-year average.