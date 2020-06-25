24 mins ago
Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 120 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of June 19, 2020

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 120 Bcf as of June 19, 2020.

Working gas in storage was 3,012 Bcf as of Friday, June 19, 2020, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 120 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 739 Bcf higher than last year at this time and 466 Bcf above the five-year average of 2,546 Bcf.

At 3,012 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

Source: EIA

 

 

Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
Historical Comparisons
Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)		 Year ago
(06/19/19)		 5-year average
(2015-19)
Region 06/19/20 06/12/20 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change
East 619 586 33 33 491 26.1 515 20.2
Midwest 716 688 28 28 528 35.6 571 25.4
Mountain 165 156 9 9 124 33.1 157 5.1
Pacific 299 290 9 9 242 23.6 284 5.3
South Central 1,212 1,173 39 39 888 36.5 1,019 18.9
   Salt 372 358 14 14 263 41.4 304 122.4
   Nonsalt 840 815 25 25 625 34.4 715 17.5
Total 3,012 2,892 120 12 2,273 32.5 2,546 18.3
Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

All regions experienced a net increase this week.

Stocks in every region are above the five-year average.

 

