Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 90 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of May 27, 2022

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 90 Bcf as of May 27 2022.

Working gas in storage was 1,902 Bcf as of Friday, May 27, 2022, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 90 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 397 Bcf less than last year at this time and 337 Bcf below the five-year average of 2,239 Bcf.

At 1,902 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

 

 

Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
Historical Comparisons
Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)		 Year ago
(5/27/21)		 5-year average
(2017-21)
Region 5/27/22 5/20/22 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change
East 357 325 32 32 409 -12.7 418 -14.6
Midwest 420 391 29 29 519 -19.1 494 -15.0
Mountain 113 109 4 4 150 -24.7 133 -15.0
Pacific 195 180 5 5 266 -26.7 245 -20.4
South Central 817 797 20 20 955 -14.5 948 -13.8
   Salt 248 251 -3 -3 299 -17.1 297 -16.5
   Nonsalt 569 546 23 23 656 -13.3 651 -12.6
Total 1,902 1,812 90 90 2,299 -17.3
 2,239 -15.1
Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

 

All regions, except for South Central Salt, experienced an increase this week.

All regions are below the five-year average.

 

 

