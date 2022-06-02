Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 90 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of May 27, 2022
The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 90 Bcf as of May 27 2022.
Working gas in storage was 1,902 Bcf as of Friday, May 27, 2022, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 90 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 397 Bcf less than last year at this time and 337 Bcf below the five-year average of 2,239 Bcf.
At 1,902 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.
|Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
|Historical Comparisons
|Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)
|Year ago
(5/27/21)
|5-year average
(2017-21)
|Region
|5/27/22
|5/20/22
|net change
|implied flow
|Bcf
|% change
|Bcf
|% change
|East
|357
|325
|32
|32
|409
|-12.7
|418
|-14.6
|Midwest
|420
|391
|29
|29
|519
|-19.1
|494
|-15.0
|Mountain
|113
|109
|4
|4
|150
|-24.7
|133
|-15.0
|Pacific
|195
|180
|5
|5
|266
|-26.7
|245
|-20.4
|South Central
|817
|797
|20
|20
|955
|-14.5
|948
|-13.8
|Salt
|248
|251
|-3
|-3
|299
|-17.1
|297
|-16.5
|Nonsalt
|569
|546
|23
|23
|656
|-13.3
|651
|-12.6
|Total
|1,902
|1,812
|90
|90
|2,299
|-17.3
|2,239
|-15.1
|Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.
All regions, except for South Central Salt, experienced an increase this week.
All regions are below the five-year average.