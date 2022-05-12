Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 76 Bcf

27 seconds ago
Natural Gas Inventories as of May 6, 2022

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 76 Bcf as of May 6, 2022.

Working gas in storage was 1,643 Bcf as of Friday, May 6, 2022, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 76 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 376 Bcf less than last year at this time and 312 Bcf below the five-year average of 1,955 Bcf.

At 1,643 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

 

 

Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
Historical Comparisons
Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)		 Year ago
(5/6/21)		 5-year average
(2017-21)
Region 5/6/22 4/29/22 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change
East 274 253 21 21 345 -20.6 341 -19.6
Midwest 342 334 18 18 456 -25.0 419 -18.4
Mountain 96 92 4 4 130 -26.2 115 -16.5
Pacific 183 176 7 7 233 -21.5 215 -14.9
South Central 749 781 28 28 854 -12.3 865 -13.4
   Salt 241 233 8 8 268 -10.1 276 -12.7
   Nonsalt 507 489 18 18 586 -13.5 589 -13.9
Total 1,643 1,567 76 76 2,019 -18.6
 1,955 -16.0
Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

 

All regions, except for South Central, experienced an increase this week.

All regions are below the five-year average.

 

 

