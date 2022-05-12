Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 76 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of May 6, 2022
The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 76 Bcf as of May 6, 2022.
Working gas in storage was 1,643 Bcf as of Friday, May 6, 2022, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 76 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 376 Bcf less than last year at this time and 312 Bcf below the five-year average of 1,955 Bcf.
At 1,643 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.
|Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
|Historical Comparisons
|Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)
|Year ago
(5/6/21)
|5-year average
(2017-21)
|Region
|5/6/22
|4/29/22
|net change
|implied flow
|Bcf
|% change
|Bcf
|% change
|East
|274
|253
|21
|21
|345
|-20.6
|341
|-19.6
|Midwest
|342
|334
|18
|18
|456
|-25.0
|419
|-18.4
|Mountain
|96
|92
|4
|4
|130
|-26.2
|115
|-16.5
|Pacific
|183
|176
|7
|7
|233
|-21.5
|215
|-14.9
|South Central
|749
|781
|28
|28
|854
|-12.3
|865
|-13.4
|Salt
|241
|233
|8
|8
|268
|-10.1
|276
|-12.7
|Nonsalt
|507
|489
|18
|18
|586
|-13.5
|589
|-13.9
|Total
|1,643
|1,567
|76
|76
|2,019
|-18.6
|1,955
|-16.0
|Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.
All regions, except for South Central, experienced an increase this week.
All regions are below the five-year average.