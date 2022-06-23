1 second ago
Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 74 Bcf
Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 74 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of June 17, 2022

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 74 Bcf as of June 17, 2022.

Working gas in storage was 2,169 Bcf as of Friday, June 17, 2022, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 74 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 305 Bcf less than last year at this time and 331 Bcf below the five-year average of 2,500 Bcf.

At 2,169 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

 

 

Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
Historical Comparisons
Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)		 Year ago
(6/17/21)		 5-year average
(2017-21)
Region 6/17/22 6/10/22 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change
East 430 407 23 23 484 -11.2 501 -14.2
Midwest 506 482 24 24 591 -14.4 577 -12.3
Mountain 128 122 6 6 168 -23.8 153 -16.3
Pacific 231 221 10 10 239 -3.3 260 -11.2
South Central 875 863 12 12 992 -11.8 1,009 -13.3
   Salt 248 251 -3 -3 296 -16.2 305 -18.7
   Nonsalt 628 612 16 16 697 -9.9 704 -10.8
Total 2,169 2,095 74 74 2,474 -12.3
 2,500 -13.2
Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

All regions, except for South Central Salt, experienced an increase this week.

All regions are below the five-year average.

 

 

