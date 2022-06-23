Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 74 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of June 17, 2022
The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 74 Bcf as of June 17, 2022.
Working gas in storage was 2,169 Bcf as of Friday, June 17, 2022, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 74 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 305 Bcf less than last year at this time and 331 Bcf below the five-year average of 2,500 Bcf.
At 2,169 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.
|Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
|Historical Comparisons
|Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)
|Year ago
(6/17/21)
|5-year average
(2017-21)
|Region
|6/17/22
|6/10/22
|net change
|implied flow
|Bcf
|% change
|Bcf
|% change
|East
|430
|407
|23
|23
|484
|-11.2
|501
|-14.2
|Midwest
|506
|482
|24
|24
|591
|-14.4
|577
|-12.3
|Mountain
|128
|122
|6
|6
|168
|-23.8
|153
|-16.3
|Pacific
|231
|221
|10
|10
|239
|-3.3
|260
|-11.2
|South Central
|875
|863
|12
|12
|992
|-11.8
|1,009
|-13.3
|Salt
|248
|251
|-3
|-3
|296
|-16.2
|305
|-18.7
|Nonsalt
|628
|612
|16
|16
|697
|-9.9
|704
|-10.8
|Total
|2,169
|2,095
|74
|74
|2,474
|-12.3
|2,500
|-13.2
|Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.
All regions, except for South Central Salt, experienced an increase this week.
All regions are below the five-year average.