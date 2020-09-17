Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 89 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of September 11, 2020

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 89 Bcf as of September 11, 2020.

Working gas in storage was 3,614 Bcf as of Friday, September 11, 2020, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 89 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 535 Bcf higher than last year at this time and 421 Bcf above the five-year average of 3,193 Bcf.

At 3,614 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states Historical Comparisons Stocks

billion cubic feet (Bcf) Year ago

(09/11/19) 5-year average

(2015-19) Region 09/11/20 09/04/20 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change East 825 805 20 20 756 9.1 779 5.9 Midwest 983 953 30 30 888 10.7 882 11.5 Mountain 221 216 5 5 187 18.2 197 12.2 Pacific 310 308 2 2 278 11.5 299 3.7 South Central 1,276 1,243 33 33 969 31.7 1,036 23.2 Salt 349 335 14 14 200 74.5 251 39.0 Nonsalt 927 908 19 19 770 20.4 785 18.1 Total 3,614 3,525 89 89 3,079 17.4 3,193 13.2 Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

All regions experienced a net increase this week.

Stocks in every region are above the five-year average.