Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 89 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of September 11, 2020
The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 89 Bcf as of September 11, 2020.
Working gas in storage was 3,614 Bcf as of Friday, September 11, 2020, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 89 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 535 Bcf higher than last year at this time and 421 Bcf above the five-year average of 3,193 Bcf.
At 3,614 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.
|Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
|Historical Comparisons
|Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)
|Year ago
(09/11/19)
|5-year average
(2015-19)
|Region
|09/11/20
|09/04/20
|net change
|implied flow
|Bcf
|% change
|Bcf
|% change
|East
|825
|805
|20
|20
|756
|9.1
|779
|5.9
|Midwest
|983
|953
|30
|30
|888
|10.7
|882
|11.5
|Mountain
|221
|216
|5
|5
|187
|18.2
|197
|12.2
|Pacific
|310
|308
|2
|2
|278
|11.5
|299
|3.7
|South Central
|1,276
|1,243
|33
|33
|969
|31.7
|1,036
|23.2
|Salt
|349
|335
|14
|14
|200
|74.5
|251
|39.0
|Nonsalt
|927
|908
|19
|19
|770
|20.4
|785
|18.1
|Total
|3,614
|3,525
|89
|89
|3,079
|17.4
|3,193
|13.2
|Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.
All regions experienced a net increase this week.
Stocks in every region are above the five-year average.