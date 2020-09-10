Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 70 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of September 4, 2020

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 70 Bcf as of September 4, 2020.

Working gas in storage was 3,525 Bcf as of Friday, September 4, 2020, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 70 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 528 Bcf higher than last year at this time and 409 Bcf above the five-year average of 3,116 Bcf.

At 3,525 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states Historical Comparisons Stocks

billion cubic feet (Bcf) Year ago

(09/04/19) 5-year average

(2015-19) Region 09/04/20 08/28/20 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change East 805 789 16 16 732 10.0 756 6.5 Midwest 953 924 29 29 853 11.7 849 12.2 Mountain 216 212 4 4 181 19.3 194 11.3 Pacific 308 304 4 4 275 12.0 297 3.7 South Central 1,243 1,225 18 18 955 30.2 1,021 21.7 Salt 335 331 4 4 198 69.2 246 36.2 Nonsalt 908 895 13 13 756 20.1 774 17.3 Total 3,525 3,455 70 70 2,997 17.6 3,116 13.1 Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

All regions experienced a net increase this week.

Stocks in every region are above the five-year average.