Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 70 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of September 4, 2020
The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 70 Bcf as of September 4, 2020.
Working gas in storage was 3,525 Bcf as of Friday, September 4, 2020, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 70 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 528 Bcf higher than last year at this time and 409 Bcf above the five-year average of 3,116 Bcf.
At 3,525 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.
|Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
|Historical Comparisons
|Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)
|Year ago
(09/04/19)
|5-year average
(2015-19)
|Region
|09/04/20
|08/28/20
|net change
|implied flow
|Bcf
|% change
|Bcf
|% change
|East
|805
|789
|16
|16
|732
|10.0
|756
|6.5
|Midwest
|953
|924
|29
|29
|853
|11.7
|849
|12.2
|Mountain
|216
|212
|4
|4
|181
|19.3
|194
|11.3
|Pacific
|308
|304
|4
|4
|275
|12.0
|297
|3.7
|South Central
|1,243
|1,225
|18
|18
|955
|30.2
|1,021
|21.7
|Salt
|335
|331
|4
|4
|198
|69.2
|246
|36.2
|Nonsalt
|908
|895
|13
|13
|756
|20.1
|774
|17.3
|Total
|3,525
|3,455
|70
|70
|2,997
|17.6
|3,116
|13.1
|Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.
All regions experienced a net increase this week.
Stocks in every region are above the five-year average.