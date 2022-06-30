Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 82 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of June 24, 2022
The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 82 Bcf as of June 24, 2022.
Working gas in storage was 2,251 Bcf as of Friday, June 24, 2022, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 82 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 296 Bcf less than last year at this time and 332 Bcf below the five-year average of 2,573 Bcf.
At 2,251 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.
|Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
|Historical Comparisons
|Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)
|Year ago
(6/24/21)
|5-year average
(2017-21)
|Region
|6/24/22
|6/17/22
|net change
|implied flow
|Bcf
|% change
|Bcf
|% change
|East
|461
|430
|31
|31
|509
|-9.4
|526
|-12.4
|Midwest
|535
|506
|29
|29
|619
|-13.6
|603
|-11.3
|Mountain
|134
|128
|6
|6
|172
|-22.1
|158
|-15.2
|Pacific
|235
|231
|4
|4
|243
|-3.3
|266
|-11.7
|South Central
|886
|875
|11
|11
|1,003
|-11.7
|1,020
|-13.1
|Salt
|242
|248
|-6
|-6
|296
|-18.2
|303
|-20.1
|Nonsalt
|644
|628
|16
|16
|707
|-8.9
|716
|-10.1
|Total
|2,251
|2,169
|82
|82
|2,547
|-11.6
|2,573
|-12.5
|Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.
All regions, except for South Central Salt, experienced an increase this week.
All regions are below the five-year average.