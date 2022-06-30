Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 82 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of June 24, 2022

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 82 Bcf as of June 24, 2022.

Working gas in storage was 2,251 Bcf as of Friday, June 24, 2022, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 82 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 296 Bcf less than last year at this time and 332 Bcf below the five-year average of 2,573 Bcf.

At 2,251 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states Historical Comparisons Stocks

billion cubic feet (Bcf) Year ago

(6/24/21) 5-year average

(2017-21) Region 6/24/22 6/17/22 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change East 461 430 31 31 509 -9.4 526 -12.4 Midwest 535 506 29 29 619 -13.6 603 -11.3 Mountain 134 128 6 6 172 -22.1 158 -15.2 Pacific 235 231 4 4 243 -3.3 266 -11.7 South Central 886 875 11 11 1,003 -11.7 1,020 -13.1 Salt 242 248 -6 -6 296 -18.2 303 -20.1 Nonsalt 644 628 16 16 707 -8.9 716 -10.1 Total 2,251 2,169 82 82 2,547 -11.6

2,573 -12.5 Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

All regions, except for South Central Salt, experienced an increase this week.

All regions are below the five-year average.