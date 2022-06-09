Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 97 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of June 3, 2022
The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 97 Bcf as of June 3, 2022.
Working gas in storage was 1,999 Bcf as of Friday, June 3, 2022, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 97 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 398 Bcf less than last year at this time and 340 Bcf below the five-year average of 2,339 Bcf.
At 1,999 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.
|Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
|Historical Comparisons
|Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)
|Year ago
(6/3/21)
|5-year average
(2017-21)
|Region
|6/3/22
|5/27/22
|net change
|implied flow
|Bcf
|% change
|Bcf
|% change
|East
|387
|357
|30
|30
|440
|-12.0
|448
|-13.6
|Midwest
|445
|420
|25
|25
|543
|-18.0
|523
|-14.9
|Mountain
|118
|113
|5
|5
|159
|-25.8
|141
|-16.3
|Pacific
|206
|195
|11
|11
|275
|-25.1
|255
|-19.2
|South Central
|843
|817
|26
|26
|980
|-14.0
|972
|-13.3
|Salt
|251
|248
|3
|3
|302
|-16.9
|301
|-16.6
|Nonsalt
|593
|569
|24
|24
|678
|-12.5
|670
|-11.5
|Total
|1,999
|1,902
|97
|97
|2,397
|-16.6
|2,339
|-14.5
|Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.
All regions, except for South Central Salt, experienced an increase this week.
All regions are below the five-year average.