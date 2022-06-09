Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 97 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of June 3, 2022

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 97 Bcf as of June 3, 2022.

Working gas in storage was 1,999 Bcf as of Friday, June 3, 2022, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 97 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 398 Bcf less than last year at this time and 340 Bcf below the five-year average of 2,339 Bcf.

At 1,999 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states Historical Comparisons Stocks

billion cubic feet (Bcf) Year ago

(6/3/21) 5-year average

(2017-21) Region 6/3/22 5/27/22 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change East 387 357 30 30 440 -12.0 448 -13.6 Midwest 445 420 25 25 543 -18.0 523 -14.9 Mountain 118 113 5 5 159 -25.8 141 -16.3 Pacific 206 195 11 11 275 -25.1 255 -19.2 South Central 843 817 26 26 980 -14.0 972 -13.3 Salt 251 248 3 3 302 -16.9 301 -16.6 Nonsalt 593 569 24 24 678 -12.5 670 -11.5 Total 1,999 1,902 97 97 2,397 -16.6

2,339 -14.5 Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

All regions, except for South Central Salt, experienced an increase this week.

All regions are below the five-year average.