Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 60 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of July 1, 2022
The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 60 Bcf as of July 1, 2022.
Working gas in storage was 2,311 Bcf as of Friday, July 1, 2022, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 60 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 261 Bcf less than last year at this time and 322 Bcf below the five-year average of 2,633 Bcf.
At 2,311 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.
|Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
|Historical Comparisons
|Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)
|Year ago
(7/01/21)
|5-year average
(2017-21)
|Region
|7/1/22
|6/24/22
|net change
|implied flow
|Bcf
|% change
|Bcf
|% change
|East
|482
|461
|21
|21
|520
|-7.3
|548
|-12.0
|Midwest
|562
|535
|27
|27
|636
|-11.6
|627
|-10.4
|Mountain
|138
|134
|4
|4
|176
|-21.6
|164
|-15.9
|Pacific
|240
|235
|5
|5
|246
|-2.4
|272
|-11.8
|South Central
|890
|886
|4
|4
|993
|-10.4
|1,023
|-13.0
|Salt
|233
|242
|-9
|-9
|287
|-18.8
|297
|-21.5
|Nonsalt
|657
|644
|13
|13
|706
|-6.9
|726
|-9.5
|Total
|2,311
|2,251
|60
|60
|2,572
|-10.1
|2,633
|-12.2
|Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.
All regions, except for South Central Salt, experienced an increase this week.
All regions are below the five-year average.