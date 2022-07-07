Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 60 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of July 1, 2022

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 60 Bcf as of July 1, 2022.

Working gas in storage was 2,311 Bcf as of Friday, July 1, 2022, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 60 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 261 Bcf less than last year at this time and 322 Bcf below the five-year average of 2,633 Bcf.

At 2,311 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states Historical Comparisons Stocks

billion cubic feet (Bcf) Year ago

(7/01/21) 5-year average

(2017-21) Region 7/1/22 6/24/22 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change East 482 461 21 21 520 -7.3 548 -12.0 Midwest 562 535 27 27 636 -11.6 627 -10.4 Mountain 138 134 4 4 176 -21.6 164 -15.9 Pacific 240 235 5 5 246 -2.4 272 -11.8 South Central 890 886 4 4 993 -10.4 1,023 -13.0 Salt 233 242 -9 -9 287 -18.8 297 -21.5 Nonsalt 657 644 13 13 706 -6.9 726 -9.5 Total 2,311 2,251 60 60 2,572 -10.1

2,633 -12.2 Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

All regions, except for South Central Salt, experienced an increase this week.

All regions are below the five-year average.