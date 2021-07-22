Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 49 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of July 16, 2021

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 49 Bcf as of July 16, 2021.

Working gas in storage was 2,678 Bcf as of Friday, July 16, 2021, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 49 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 532 Bcf less than last year at this time and 176 Bcf below the five-year average of 2,854 Bcf.

At 2,678 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states Historical Comparisons Stocks

billion cubic feet (Bcf) Year ago

(07/16/20) 5-year average

(2016-20) Region 07/16/21 07/09/21 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change East 562 543 19 19 690 -18.6 618 -9.1 Midwest 683 662 21 21 796 -14.2 697 -2.0 Mountain 183 180 3 3 189 -3.2 178 2.8 Pacific 247 250 -3 -3 311 -20.6 290 -14.8 South Central 1,002 995 7 7 1,222 -18.0 1,071 -6.4 Salt 279 283 -4 -4 350 -20.3 295 -5.4 Nonsalt 723 712 11 11 872 -17.1 776 -6.8 Total 2,678 2,629 49 49 3,210 -16.6 2,854 -6.2 Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

All regions, except for the Pacific and South Central Salt, experienced a net increase this week.

Only the Mountain region is above the five-year average.