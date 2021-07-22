Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 49 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of July 16, 2021
The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 49 Bcf as of July 16, 2021.
Working gas in storage was 2,678 Bcf as of Friday, July 16, 2021, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 49 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 532 Bcf less than last year at this time and 176 Bcf below the five-year average of 2,854 Bcf.
At 2,678 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.
|Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
|Historical Comparisons
|Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)
|Year ago
(07/16/20)
|5-year average
(2016-20)
|Region
|07/16/21
|07/09/21
|net change
|implied flow
|Bcf
|% change
|Bcf
|% change
|East
|562
|543
|19
|19
|690
|-18.6
|618
|-9.1
|Midwest
|683
|662
|21
|21
|796
|-14.2
|697
|-2.0
|Mountain
|183
|180
|3
|3
|189
|-3.2
|178
|2.8
|Pacific
|247
|250
|-3
|-3
|311
|-20.6
|290
|-14.8
|South Central
|1,002
|995
|7
|7
|1,222
|-18.0
|1,071
|-6.4
|Salt
|279
|283
|-4
|-4
|350
|-20.3
|295
|-5.4
|Nonsalt
|723
|712
|11
|11
|872
|-17.1
|776
|-6.8
|Total
|2,678
|2,629
|49
|49
|3,210
|-16.6
|2,854
|-6.2
|Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.
All regions, except for the Pacific and South Central Salt, experienced a net increase this week.
Only the Mountain region is above the five-year average.