Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 15 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of July 22, 2022

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 15 Bcf as of July 22, 2022.

Working gas in storage was 2,416 Bcf as of Friday, July 22, 2022, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 15 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 293 Bcf less than last year at this time and 345 Bcf below the five-year average of 2,761 Bcf.

At 2,416 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

 

 

Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
Historical Comparisons
Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)		 Year ago
(7/21/21)		 5-year average
(2017-21)
Region 7/21/22 7/15/22 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change
East 532 521 11 11 580 -8.3 606 -12.2
Midwest 625 608 17 17 699 -10.6 690 -9.4
Mountain 144 144 0 0 184 -21.7 175 -17.7
Pacific 253 253 0 0 246 2.8 275 -8.0
South Central 862 874 -12 -12 999 -13.7 1,015 -15.1
   Salt 195 206 -11 -11 270 -27.8 272 -28.3
   Nonsalt 667 669 -2 2 728 -8.4 743 -10.2
Total 2,416 2,401 15 15 2,709 -10.8
 2,761 -12.5
Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

Only two regions, the East and Midwest regions, experienced an increase this week.  South Central and South Central SaltSouth Central Nonsalt experienced a decrease. The rest had no change.

All regions are below the five-year average.

 

 

