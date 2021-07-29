Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 36 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of July 23, 2021
The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 36 Bcf as of July 23, 2021.
Working gas in storage was 2,714 Bcf as of Friday, July 23, 2021, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 36 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 523 Bcf less than last year at this time and 168 Bcf below the five-year average of 2,882 Bcf.
At 2,714 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.
|Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
|Historical Comparisons
|Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)
|Year ago
(07/23/20)
|5-year average
(2016-20)
|Region
|07/23/21
|07/16/21
|net change
|implied flow
|Bcf
|% change
|Bcf
|% change
|East
|583
|562
|21
|21
|704
|-17.2
|636
|-8.3
|Midwest
|702
|683
|19
|19
|813
|-13.7
|715
|-1.8
|Mountain
|184
|183
|1
|1
|195
|-5.6
|181
|1.7
|Pacific
|246
|247
|-1
|-1
|313
|-21.4
|289
|-14.9
|South Central
|999
|1,002
|-3
|-3
|1,212
|-17.6
|1,060
|-5.8
|Salt
|269
|279
|-10
|-10
|340
|-20.9
|283
|-4.9
|Nonsalt
|729
|723
|6
|6
|872
|-16.4
|776
|-6.1
|Total
|2,714
|2,678
|36
|36
|3,237
|-16.2
|2,882
|-5.8
|Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.
All regions, except for the Pacific and South Central Salt, experienced a net increase this week.
Only the Mountain region is above the five-year average.