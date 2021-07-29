28 mins ago
Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 36 Bcf

in Closing Bell Story‎ / EIA News That Matters / Natural Gas News / Natural Gas Roundup / Natural Gas Storage / Oil and Gas 360 Articles

Natural Gas Inventories as of July 23, 2021

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 36 Bcf as of July 23, 2021.

Working gas in storage was 2,714 Bcf as of Friday, July 23, 2021, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 36 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 523 Bcf less than last year at this time and 168 Bcf below the five-year average of 2,882 Bcf.

At 2,714 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

 

 

Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
Historical Comparisons
Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)		 Year ago
(07/23/20)		 5-year average
(2016-20)
Region 07/23/21 07/16/21 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change
East 583 562 21 21 704 -17.2 636 -8.3
Midwest 702 683 19 19 813 -13.7 715 -1.8
Mountain 184 183 1 1 195 -5.6 181 1.7
Pacific 246 247 -1 -1 313 -21.4 289 -14.9
South Central 999 1,002 -3 -3 1,212 -17.6 1,060 -5.8
   Salt 269 279 -10 -10 340 -20.9 283 -4.9
   Nonsalt 729 723 6 6 872 -16.4 776 -6.1
Total 2,714 2,678 36 36 3,237 -16.2 2,882 -5.8
Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

All regions, except for the Pacific and South Central Salt, experienced a net increase this week.

Only the Mountain region is above the five-year average.

 

 

