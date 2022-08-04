Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 41 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of July 29, 2022

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 41 Bcf as of July 29, 2022.

Working gas in storage was 2,457 Bcf as of Friday, July 29, 2022, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 41 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 268 Bcf less than last year at this time and 337 Bcf below the five-year average of 2,794 Bcf.

At 2,457 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states Historical Comparisons Stocks

billion cubic feet (Bcf) Year ago

(7/29/21) 5-year average

(2017-21) Region 7/29/22 7/21/22 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change East 549 532 17 17 601 -8.7 626 -12.3 Midwest 643 625 18 18 717 -10.3 709 -9.3 Mountain 147 144 3 3 184 -20.1 178 -17.4 Pacific 253 253 0 0 244 3.7 273 -7.3 South Central 865 862 3 3 979 -11.6 1,007 -14.1 Salt 195 195 0 0 253 -22.9 263 -25.9 Nonsalt 671 671 4 4 726 -7.6 744 -9.8 Total 2,457 2,416 41 41 2,725 -9.8

2,794 -12.1 Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

All regions except for the Pacific, and South Central Salt regions, which had no change, experienced an increase this week.

All regions are below the five-year average.