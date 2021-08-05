Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 13 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of July 30, 2021
The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 13 Bcf as of July 30, 2021.
Working gas in storage was 2,727 Bcf as of Friday, July 30, 2021, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 13 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 542 Bcf less than last year at this time and 185 Bcf below the five-year average of 2,912 Bcf.
At 2,727 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.
|Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
|Historical Comparisons
|Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)
|Year ago
(07/30/20)
|5-year average
(2016-20)
|Region
|07/30/21
|07/23/21
|net change
|implied flow
|Bcf
|% change
|Bcf
|% change
|East
|604
|583
|21
|21
|716
|-15.6
|655
|-7.8
|Midwest
|719
|702
|17
|17
|828
|-13.2
|734
|-2.0
|Mountain
|184
|184
|0
|0
|201
|-8.5
|184
|0.0
|Pacific
|244
|246
|-2
|-2
|311
|-21.5
|287
|-15.0
|South Central
|976
|999
|-23
|-23
|1,214
|-19.6
|1,053
|-7.3
|Salt
|250
|269
|-19
|-19
|336
|-25.6
|276
|-9.4
|Nonsalt
|726
|729
|-3
|-3
|877
|-17.2
|777
|-6.6
|Total
|2,727
|2,714
|13
|13
|3,269
|-16.6
|2,912
|-6.4
|Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.
All regions, except for the Pacific and South Central Salt, experienced a net increase this week. The Mountain region had no change.
No region is above the five-year average.