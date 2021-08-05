Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 13 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of July 30, 2021

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 13 Bcf as of July 30, 2021.

Working gas in storage was 2,727 Bcf as of Friday, July 30, 2021, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 13 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 542 Bcf less than last year at this time and 185 Bcf below the five-year average of 2,912 Bcf.

At 2,727 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states Historical Comparisons Stocks

billion cubic feet (Bcf) Year ago

(07/30/20) 5-year average

(2016-20) Region 07/30/21 07/23/21 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change East 604 583 21 21 716 -15.6 655 -7.8 Midwest 719 702 17 17 828 -13.2 734 -2.0 Mountain 184 184 0 0 201 -8.5 184 0.0 Pacific 244 246 -2 -2 311 -21.5 287 -15.0 South Central 976 999 -23 -23 1,214 -19.6 1,053 -7.3 Salt 250 269 -19 -19 336 -25.6 276 -9.4 Nonsalt 726 729 -3 -3 877 -17.2 777 -6.6 Total 2,727 2,714 13 13 3,269 -16.6 2,912 -6.4 Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

All regions, except for the Pacific and South Central Salt, experienced a net increase this week. The Mountain region had no change.

No region is above the five-year average.