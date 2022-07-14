Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 58 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of July 8, 2022

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 58 Bcf as of July 8, 2022.

Working gas in storage was 2,369 Bcf as of Friday, July 8, 2022, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 58 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 252 Bcf less than last year at this time and 319 Bcf below the five-year average of 2,688 Bcf.

At 2,369 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states Historical Comparisons Stocks

billion cubic feet (Bcf) Year ago

(7/08/21) 5-year average

(2017-21) Region 7/8/22 7/1/22 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change East 501 482 19 19 540 -7.2 568 -11.8 Midwest 586 562 24 24 659 -11.1 650 -9.8 Mountain 143 138 5 5 180 -20.6 169 -15.4 Pacific 249 240 9 9 249 0.0 276 -9.8 South Central 890 890 0 0 994 -10.5 1,027 -13.3 Salt 221 233 -12 -12 283 -21.9 292 -24.3 Nonsalt 669 657 12 12 711 -5.9 735 -9.0 Total 2,369 2,311 58 58 2,621 -9.6

2,688 -11.9 Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

All regions, except for South Central and South Central Salt, experienced an increase this week.

All regions are below the five-year average.