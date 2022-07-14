40 mins ago
API releases video urging Biden to tour American energy sites
1 hour ago
Exclusive-Shell wants to share more of its blockbuster profits, CEO says
2 hours ago
OPEC faces a near-impossible production task next year
3 hours ago
Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 58 Bcf
23 hours ago
EnerCom is taking requests for one-on-one meetings from qualified investors for EnerCom Denver – The Energy Investment Conference on August 7-10, 2022
23 hours ago
Gazprom casts doubt on pipeline’s quick return to full flow

Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 58 Bcf

in Closing Bell Story‎ / EIA News That Matters / Natural Gas News / Natural Gas Roundup / Natural Gas Storage / Oil and Gas 360 Articles   by

Natural Gas Inventories as of July 8, 2022

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 58 Bcf as of July 8, 2022.

Working gas in storage was 2,369 Bcf as of Friday, July 8, 2022, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 58 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 252 Bcf less than last year at this time and 319 Bcf below the five-year average of 2,688 Bcf.

At 2,369 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

 

 

Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
Historical Comparisons
Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)		 Year ago
(7/08/21)		 5-year average
(2017-21)
Region 7/8/22 7/1/22 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change
East 501 482 19 19 540 -7.2 568 -11.8
Midwest 586 562 24 24 659 -11.1 650 -9.8
Mountain 143 138 5 5 180 -20.6 169 -15.4
Pacific 249 240 9 9 249 0.0 276 -9.8
South Central 890 890 0 0 994 -10.5 1,027 -13.3
   Salt 221 233 -12 -12 283 -21.9 292 -24.3
   Nonsalt 669 657 12 12 711 -5.9 735 -9.0
Total 2,369 2,311 58 58 2,621 -9.6
 2,688 -11.9
Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

All regions, except for South Central and South Central Salt, experienced an increase this week.

All regions are below the five-year average.

 

 

Tags: , , , , , ,
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.