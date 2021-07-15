58 seconds ago
Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 55 Bcf
17 hours ago
EnerCom’s 26th The Oil & Gas Conference® brings a broad group of public and private energy companies, energy analysts, industry leaders and investors to Denver, Aug. 15-18, 2021
18 hours ago
Chart of the Week: Rig Count and Stock Price
18 hours ago
Haynes and Boone: Monthly Energy Tracker Call – The current energy issues involving capital markets, finance and restructuring in the oil patch
19 hours ago
Greenvolt raises $177 million in IPO to fund expansion
19 hours ago
Powell says the Fed is still a ways off from altering policy, expects inflation to moderate

Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 55 Bcf

in Closing Bell Story‎ / EIA News That Matters / Natural Gas News / Natural Gas Roundup / Natural Gas Storage / Oil and Gas 360 Articles   by

Natural Gas Inventories as of July 9, 2021

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 55 Bcf as of July 9, 2021.

Working gas in storage was 2,629 Bcf as of Friday, July 9, 2021, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 55 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 543 Bcf less than last year at this time and 189Bcf below the five-year average of 2,818 Bcf.

At 2,629 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

 

 

Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
Historical Comparisons
Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)		 Year ago
(07/09/20)		 5-year average
(2016-20)
Region 07/09/21 07/02/21 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change
East 543 521 22 22 670 -19.0 598 -9.2
Midwest 662 638 24 24 777 -14.8 678 -2.4
Mountain 180 177 3 3 185 -2.7 175 2.9
Pacific 250 246 4 4 312 -19.9 290 -13.8
South Central 995 991 4 4 1,228 -19.0 1,078 -7.7
   Salt 283 286 -3 -3 360 -21.4 305 -7.2
   Nonsalt 712 705 7 7 868 -18.0 7773 -7.9
Total 2,629 2,574 55 55 3,172 -17.1 2,818 -6.7
Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

All regions, except for the South Central Salt, experienced a net increase this week.

Only the Mountain region is above the five-year average.

 

 

Tags: , , , , , ,
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.