Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 55 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of July 9, 2021
The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 55 Bcf as of July 9, 2021.
Working gas in storage was 2,629 Bcf as of Friday, July 9, 2021, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 55 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 543 Bcf less than last year at this time and 189Bcf below the five-year average of 2,818 Bcf.
At 2,629 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.
|Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
|Historical Comparisons
|Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)
|Year ago
(07/09/20)
|5-year average
(2016-20)
|Region
|07/09/21
|07/02/21
|net change
|implied flow
|Bcf
|% change
|Bcf
|% change
|East
|543
|521
|22
|22
|670
|-19.0
|598
|-9.2
|Midwest
|662
|638
|24
|24
|777
|-14.8
|678
|-2.4
|Mountain
|180
|177
|3
|3
|185
|-2.7
|175
|2.9
|Pacific
|250
|246
|4
|4
|312
|-19.9
|290
|-13.8
|South Central
|995
|991
|4
|4
|1,228
|-19.0
|1,078
|-7.7
|Salt
|283
|286
|-3
|-3
|360
|-21.4
|305
|-7.2
|Nonsalt
|712
|705
|7
|7
|868
|-18.0
|7773
|-7.9
|Total
|2,629
|2,574
|55
|55
|3,172
|-17.1
|2,818
|-6.7
|Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.
All regions, except for the South Central Salt, experienced a net increase this week.
Only the Mountain region is above the five-year average.