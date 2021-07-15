Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 55 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of July 9, 2021

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 55 Bcf as of July 9, 2021.

Working gas in storage was 2,629 Bcf as of Friday, July 9, 2021, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 55 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 543 Bcf less than last year at this time and 189Bcf below the five-year average of 2,818 Bcf.

At 2,629 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states Historical Comparisons Stocks

billion cubic feet (Bcf) Year ago

(07/09/20) 5-year average

(2016-20) Region 07/09/21 07/02/21 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change East 543 521 22 22 670 -19.0 598 -9.2 Midwest 662 638 24 24 777 -14.8 678 -2.4 Mountain 180 177 3 3 185 -2.7 175 2.9 Pacific 250 246 4 4 312 -19.9 290 -13.8 South Central 995 991 4 4 1,228 -19.0 1,078 -7.7 Salt 283 286 -3 -3 360 -21.4 305 -7.2 Nonsalt 712 705 7 7 868 -18.0 7773 -7.9 Total 2,629 2,574 55 55 3,172 -17.1 2,818 -6.7 Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

All regions, except for the South Central Salt, experienced a net increase this week.

Only the Mountain region is above the five-year average.