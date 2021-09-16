Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 83 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of September 10, 2021
The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 83 Bcf as of September 10 2021.
Working gas in storage was 3,006 Bcf as of Friday, September 10, 2021, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 83 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 595 Bcf less than last year at this time and 231 Bcf below the five-year average of 3,237 Bcf.
At 3,006 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.
|Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
|Historical Comparisons
|Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)
|Year ago
(09/10/20)
|5-year average
(2016-20)
|Region
|09/10/21
|09/03/21
|net change
|implied flow
|Bcf
|% change
|Bcf
|% change
|East
|732
|703
|29
|29
|822
|-10.9
|783
|-6.5
|Midwest
|876
|842
|34
|34
|979
|-10.5
|897
|-2.3
|Mountain
|193
|191
|2
|2
|220
|-12.3
|202
|-4.5
|Pacific
|240
|243
|-3
|-3
|310
|-22.6
|291
|-17.5
|South Central
|965
|943
|22
|22
|1,271
|-24.1
|1,064
|-9.3
|Salt
|217
|208
|9
|9
|347
|-37.5
|261
|-16.9
|Nonsalt
|748
|735
|13
|13
|924
|-19.0
|803
|-6.8
|Total
|3,006
|2,923
|83
|83
|3,601
|-16.5
|3,237
|-7.1
|Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.
All regions, except for the Pacific region, experienced a net increase this week.
No region is above the five-year average.