Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 83 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of September 10, 2021

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 83 Bcf as of September 10 2021.

Working gas in storage was 3,006 Bcf as of Friday, September 10, 2021, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 83 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 595 Bcf less than last year at this time and 231 Bcf below the five-year average of 3,237 Bcf.

At 3,006 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

 

 

Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
Historical Comparisons
Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)		 Year ago
(09/10/20)		 5-year average
(2016-20)
Region 09/10/21 09/03/21 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change
East 732 703 29 29 822 -10.9 783 -6.5
Midwest 876 842 34 34 979 -10.5 897 -2.3
Mountain 193 191 2 2 220 -12.3 202 -4.5
Pacific 240 243 -3 -3 310 -22.6 291 -17.5
South Central 965 943 22 22 1,271 -24.1 1,064 -9.3
   Salt 217 208 9 9 347 -37.5 261 -16.9
   Nonsalt 748 735 13 13 924 -19.0 803 -6.8
Total 3,006 2,923 83 83 3,601 -16.5 3,237 -7.1
Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

All regions, except for the Pacific region, experienced a net increase this week.

No region is above the five-year average.

 

 

