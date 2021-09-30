Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 88 Bcf

2 mins ago
Natural Gas Inventories as of September 24, 2021

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 88 Bcf as of September 24, 2021.

Working gas in storage was 3,170 Bcf as of Friday, September 24, 2021, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 88 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 575 Bcf less than last year at this time and 213 Bcf below the five-year average of 3,383 Bcf.

At 3,170 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

 

 

Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
Historical Comparisons
Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)		 Year ago
(09/24/20)		 5-year average
(2016-20)
Region 09/24/21 09/17/21 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change
East 779 751 28 28 869 -10.4 831 -6.3
Midwest 934 904 30 30 1,030 -9.3 958 -2.5
Mountain 201 196 5 5 230 -12.6 211 -4.7
Pacific 243 240 3 3 315 -22.9 298 -18.5
South Central 1,013 990 23 23 1,301 -22.1 1,085 -6.6
   Salt 239 228 11 11 357 -33.1 266 -10.2
   Nonsalt 774 762 12 12 943 -17.9 819 -5.5
Total 3,170 3,082 88 88 3,745 -15.4 3,383 -6.3
Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

All regions, except for the Pacific region, experienced a net increase this week.

No region is above the five-year average.

 

 

