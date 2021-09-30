Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 88 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of September 24, 2021
The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 88 Bcf as of September 24, 2021.
Working gas in storage was 3,170 Bcf as of Friday, September 24, 2021, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 88 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 575 Bcf less than last year at this time and 213 Bcf below the five-year average of 3,383 Bcf.
At 3,170 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.
|Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
|Historical Comparisons
|Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)
|Year ago
(09/24/20)
|5-year average
(2016-20)
|Region
|09/24/21
|09/17/21
|net change
|implied flow
|Bcf
|% change
|Bcf
|% change
|East
|779
|751
|28
|28
|869
|-10.4
|831
|-6.3
|Midwest
|934
|904
|30
|30
|1,030
|-9.3
|958
|-2.5
|Mountain
|201
|196
|5
|5
|230
|-12.6
|211
|-4.7
|Pacific
|243
|240
|3
|3
|315
|-22.9
|298
|-18.5
|South Central
|1,013
|990
|23
|23
|1,301
|-22.1
|1,085
|-6.6
|Salt
|239
|228
|11
|11
|357
|-33.1
|266
|-10.2
|Nonsalt
|774
|762
|12
|12
|943
|-17.9
|819
|-5.5
|Total
|3,170
|3,082
|88
|88
|3,745
|-15.4
|3,383
|-6.3
|Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.
All regions, except for the Pacific region, experienced a net increase this week.
No region is above the five-year average.