Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 88 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of September 24, 2021

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 88 Bcf as of September 24, 2021.

Working gas in storage was 3,170 Bcf as of Friday, September 24, 2021, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 88 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 575 Bcf less than last year at this time and 213 Bcf below the five-year average of 3,383 Bcf.

At 3,170 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states Historical Comparisons Stocks

billion cubic feet (Bcf) Year ago

(09/24/20) 5-year average

(2016-20) Region 09/24/21 09/17/21 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change East 779 751 28 28 869 -10.4 831 -6.3 Midwest 934 904 30 30 1,030 -9.3 958 -2.5 Mountain 201 196 5 5 230 -12.6 211 -4.7 Pacific 243 240 3 3 315 -22.9 298 -18.5 South Central 1,013 990 23 23 1,301 -22.1 1,085 -6.6 Salt 239 228 11 11 357 -33.1 266 -10.2 Nonsalt 774 762 12 12 943 -17.9 819 -5.5 Total 3,170 3,082 88 88 3,745 -15.4 3,383 -6.3 Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

All regions, except for the Pacific region, experienced a net increase this week.

No region is above the five-year average.