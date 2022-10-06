Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 129 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of September 30, 2022

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 129 Bcf as of September 30, 2022.

Working gas in storage was 3,106 Bcf as of Friday, September 30, 2022, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 129 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 165 Bcf less than last year at this time and 264 Bcf below the five-year average of 3,370 Bcf.

At 3,106 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states Historical Comparisons Stocks

billion cubic feet (Bcf) Year ago

(9/30/21) 5-year average

(2017-21) Region 9/30/22 9/23/22 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change East 756 721 35 35 806 -6.2 733 -9.2 Midwest 916 879 37 37 966 -5.2 970 -5.6 Mountain 184 176 8 8 205 -10.2 208 -11.5 Pacific 247 243 4 4 247 0.0 286 -13.6 South Central 1,003 958 45 45 1,048 -4.3 1,074 -6.6 Salt 225 204 21 21 256 -12.1 266 -15.4 Nonsalt 778 754 24 24 792 -1.8 808 -3.7 Total 3,106 2,977 129 129 3,271 -5.0

3,370 -7.8 Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

All regions, experienced net increase.

All regions are below the five-year average.