Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 129 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of September 30, 2022
The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 129 Bcf as of September 30, 2022.
Working gas in storage was 3,106 Bcf as of Friday, September 30, 2022, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 129 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 165 Bcf less than last year at this time and 264 Bcf below the five-year average of 3,370 Bcf.
At 3,106 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.
|Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
|Historical Comparisons
|Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)
|Year ago
(9/30/21)
|5-year average
(2017-21)
|Region
|9/30/22
|9/23/22
|net change
|implied flow
|Bcf
|% change
|Bcf
|% change
|East
|756
|721
|35
|35
|806
|-6.2
|733
|-9.2
|Midwest
|916
|879
|37
|37
|966
|-5.2
|970
|-5.6
|Mountain
|184
|176
|8
|8
|205
|-10.2
|208
|-11.5
|Pacific
|247
|243
|4
|4
|247
|0.0
|286
|-13.6
|South Central
|1,003
|958
|45
|45
|1,048
|-4.3
|1,074
|-6.6
|Salt
|225
|204
|21
|21
|256
|-12.1
|266
|-15.4
|Nonsalt
|778
|754
|24
|24
|792
|-1.8
|808
|-3.7
|Total
|3,106
|2,977
|129
|129
|3,271
|-5.0
|3,370
|-7.8
|Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.
All regions, experienced net increase.
All regions are below the five-year average.