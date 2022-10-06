6 hours ago
OPEC+ cuts or not, White House wants to refill SPR
7 hours ago
Morgan Stanley: Oil prices will hit $100 next quarter
8 hours ago
Washington sees OPEC+ oil production cuts as a political ‘blow against Biden,’ says Dan Yergin
9 hours ago
Sweden says investigation into Russian pipeline leaks strengthens suspicion of ‘gross sabotage’
10 hours ago
OPEC+ oil output cut ahead of winter fans inflation concerns
11 hours ago
Explainer: What is NOPEC, the U.S. bill to pressure the OPEC+ oil group?

Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 129 Bcf

in Closing Bell Story‎ / EIA News That Matters / Natural Gas News / Natural Gas Roundup / Natural Gas Storage / Oil and Gas 360 Articles   by

Natural Gas Inventories as of September 30, 2022

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 129 Bcf as of September 30, 2022.

Working gas in storage was 3,106 Bcf as of Friday, September 30, 2022, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 129 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 165 Bcf less than last year at this time and 264 Bcf below the five-year average of 3,370 Bcf.

At 3,106 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

 

 

Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
Historical Comparisons
Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)		 Year ago
(9/30/21)		 5-year average
(2017-21)
Region 9/30/22 9/23/22 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change
East 756 721 35 35 806 -6.2 733 -9.2
Midwest 916 879 37 37 966 -5.2 970 -5.6
Mountain 184 176 8 8 205 -10.2 208 -11.5
Pacific 247 243 4 4 247 0.0 286 -13.6
South Central 1,003 958 45 45 1,048 -4.3 1,074 -6.6
   Salt 225 204 21 21 256 -12.1 266 -15.4
   Nonsalt 778 754 24 24 792 -1.8 808 -3.7
Total 3,106 2,977 129 129 3,271 -5.0
 3,370 -7.8
Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

All regions, experienced net increase.

All regions are below the five-year average.

 

 

Tags: , , , , , ,
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.