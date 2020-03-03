What Makes ONEOK Stock Attractive?

As stock markets grapple with the effects of coronavirus, investors are understandably concerned. The timing of the coronavirus outbreak couldn't have been worse for energy investors, who have long been hoping for a recovery.

An expected fall in demand seems set to push oil prices lower, affecting the sector's fragile recovery. Amidst stock price volatility, the importance of stable dividend income increases manifold. One stock offering an attractive 5%+ yield along with attractive growth potential is ONEOK (NYSE: OKE).

For the year 2019, ONEOK's net income rose 11%. The midstream service provider has been able to consistently grow its earnings over the years. What's more, the company expects a 16% increase in its net income in 2020, primarily driven by contributions from growth projects placed into service recently. The company primarily provides natural gas and NGL gathering, processing, and transportation services.

