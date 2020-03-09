1 hour ago
Basic Energy Services acquires well services business from NexTier to create leading well servicing provider in the U.S.
9 hours ago
Talos Energy To Postpone Analyst And Investor Event
10 hours ago
Diamondback Energy, Inc. Provides Operational Update
15 hours ago
Market Snapshot: U.S. stock futures fall as crude oil prices plunge 30% on price-war fears
21 hours ago
Asian shares slammed in panicked trade, oil prices crash

Why AnaptysBio, Co-Diagnostics, and Novavax Are Getting Crushed Today

in Press Releases   by
 March 9, 2020 - 4:00 PM EDT
The three healthcare stocks AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANAB), Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX), and Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) are all taking it on the chin this dark and gloomy Monday. AnaptysBio's stock fell by as much as 13.4%, Co-Diagnostics' shares dipped by as much as 26%, and Novavax's equity shed 23.1% of its value at one point today. These healthcare names have each clawed back from their lows, but they all remain down by at least 10% as of 2 p.m. EDT. 

What's weighing on this trio of healthcare stocks today? A pair of black swans. First, crude oil prices collapsed over the weekend due OPEC's inability to reach a deal with Russia. Second, COVID-19 appears poised to trigger a worldwide economic recession due to its negative impact on the global supply chain.  

Image source: Getty Images.

Continue reading


Source: Motley Fool (March 9, 2020 - 4:00 PM EDT)

