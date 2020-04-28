3 mins ago
Haynes and Boone Replay: Weekly Energy Tracker Call 4-28-2020
47 mins ago
360 Digital Closing Bell 4-28-2020
8 hours ago
Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Network Video Interview: Gregory Wrightstone -​”We should use all of earth’s resources for the betterment of mankind, and do it as good stewards.”
9 hours ago
Advanced Reactor Concepts (ARC) and Centrus Energy Sign Letter of Intent for HALEU Supply
10 hours ago
Calfrac Announces Delay in Filing its Q1 2020 Financial Statements and MD&A
14 hours ago
Akastor ASA: First Quarter Results 2020

Why Nordic American Tankers Rocketed Higher on Tuesday

in Press Releases   by
 April 28, 2020 - 2:13 PM EDT
Print Email Article Font Down Font Up Charts

Why Nordic American Tankers Rocketed Higher on Tuesday

Shares of Nordic American Tankers (NYSE: NAT), which owns a fleet of large oil-carrying ships (referred to as Suezmax tankers in the industry), shot higher by nearly 25% in early trading on April 28. That added to recent gains, but the massive daily increase proved temporary, as the price started to fall back by 10 a.m. That gain was "only" around 5% or so by the middle of the trading day. Although oil prices are in the doldrums, these are the salad days for Nordic American Tankers.

Oil is currently facing a dramatic supply/demand imbalance. The origins of the mismatch go back a decade or so, to the days when U.S. onshore oil drilling started picking up. More oil from the U.S. upended the normal operation of the energy sector around the world. OPEC attempted to curtail supply to offset the increases, but U.S. oil simply picked up the slack OPEC created. So supply was high coming into 2020.

Image source: Getty Images

Continue reading


Source: Motley Fool (April 28, 2020 - 2:13 PM EDT)

News by QuoteMedia
www.quotemedia.com
Legal Notice