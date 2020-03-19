5 hours ago
Why Oil-Field Services Stocks Are Bouncing Back Today

 March 19, 2020 - 1:23 PM EDT
Oil prices are snapping back on Thursday, one day after nosediving to their lowest level since 2002. At noon EDT, WTI, the U.S. oil benchmark, had rallied more than 18% to above $24 a barrel.

That rebound in the oil market fueled a rally in most energy stocks. One group that bounced back sharply was oil-field service stocks. Leading the way were Core Labs (NYSE: CLB)Oceaneering International (NYSE: OII), and National Oilwell Varco (NYSE: NOV), which all jumped double digits by the mid-morning. 

Source: Motley Fool (March 19, 2020 - 1:23 PM EDT)

