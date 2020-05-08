2 hours ago
360 Energy Expert Network Preview: Sproule
7 hours ago
8 hours ago
360 Digital Closing Bell 5-8-2020
8 hours ago
360 Energy Expert Network Preview: Locus Bio-Energy Solutions
9 hours ago
Maersk Drilling in new round of layoffs
9 hours ago
South Africa / Country Is Ready To Relaunch Nuclear Plans, Says Ministry

Why Units of NextEra Energy Partners Rallied Nearly 25% in April

May 8, 2020 - 1:25 PM EDT
 May 8, 2020 - 1:25 PM EDT
Why Units of NextEra Energy Partners Rallied Nearly 25% in April

Units of NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE: NEP) enjoyed a nice bounce-back in April. After tumbling more than 25% in March amid the coronavirus market swoon, the clean energy company rebounded 24.7% in April, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Powering the company's rally -- aside from an overall bounce in the market -- was its solid first-quarter earnings report

NextEra Energy Partners' operations proved to be immune to the impact the COVID-19 outbreak had on the broader economy. Consequently, the company delivered strong first-quarter results as earnings soared 30% while its cash flow zoomed more than 200%. Powering that growth was the acquisition of a natural gas pipeline system and portfolio of renewable energy assets last year. 

Source: Motley Fool (May 8, 2020 - 1:25 PM EDT)

