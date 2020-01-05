Why Your 2020 Resolution Should Be to Buy More Energy Stocks

As has been the case for several years, 2019 was another lackluster one for energy stocks. Most significantly underperformed the S&P 500, which gained 29% on the year. The average one in the Vanguard Energy ETF -- an exchange-traded fund that holds more than 140 energy stocks -- only rose about 6% on the year.

That lackluster performance, however, makes the energy sector look like a relatively attractive one in 2020, especially given some notable catalysts on the horizon. The sector's upside potential is why investors should resolve to buy more energy stocks this year. Here's a look at some of the catalysts that could fuel market-beating gains for the sector in 2020.

