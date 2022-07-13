51 mins ago
EnerCom is taking requests for one-on-one meetings from qualified investors for EnerCom Denver – The Energy Investment Conference on August 7-10, 2022
1 hour ago
Gazprom casts doubt on pipeline’s quick return to full flow
2 hours ago
High oil prices pose high risk to economic recovery, IEA says
3 hours ago
Wildcat Discovery raises $90 mln for high energy density EV batteries
4 hours ago
Tellurian announces Haynesville Shale acquisition for $125 million
4 hours ago
U.S. crude oil inventories increase by 3.3 million barrels

Wildcat Discovery raises $90 mln for high energy density EV batteries

in Closing Bell Story‎ / Energy News / Power Generation / Renewable Energy / Renewable/Green/Eco Energy / Technology   by

Yahoo News

LONDON- – U.S. energy tech firm Wildcat Discovery Technologies said on Wednesday that it has raised $90 million from investors to develop a high energy density battery cell for electric vehicles.

Wildcat Discovery raises $90 mln for high energy density EV batteries- oil and gas 360

The Series D funding round was led by Koch Strategic Platforms, the investment arm of industrial conglomerate Koch Industries, and included investments from Eastman Kodak and venture capital firm Fifth Wall Climate.

Wildcat said it is working on a transformational “super cell” EV battery cell combining three proprietary technologies in development – a cobalt and nickel free high-energy cathode, a composite solid-state electrolyte and a lithium metal anode.

The company said the battery cell could deliver a 90% improvement in energy density over the best batteries available currently, while reducing the dependence of EV supply chains on both nickel and cobalt.

Improving energy density extends power, and more importantly range for EVs.

Although EV sales have jumped in Europe and United States over the last two years, consumer anxiety over the distance they can drive between charges has been as a barrier to even faster adoption.

Automakers and battery makers have invested heavily in new technologies to increase energy density to boost range.

Tags: , , , , ,
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.