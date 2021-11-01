5 mins ago
OPEC rejects Biden’s call for more oil
15 mins ago
Megan Hays joins Kimmeridge as firm drives change in public E&P sector
1 hour ago
Saudi Aramco posts 160% rise in third-quarter profit, chairman calls for ‘stable’ energy transition
2 hours ago
Column-Hedge funds put brakes on oil buying as economy concerns grow: Kemp
3 hours ago
Oil majors won’t ride to the rescue as world faces energy shortages
4 hours ago
Equinor makes its 6th Norwegian oil discovery of 2021

Williams Reports Strong Quarterly Financial Results Driven by Record Operational Performance; Announces Another 2021 Guidance Increase

