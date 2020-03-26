Williams to Hold Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Williams (NYSE: WMB) will host its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders virtually due to the public health impact of the coronavirus pandemic and to prioritize the health and well-being of meeting participants. The Annual Meeting will be convened in person at the company’s headquarters and immediately adjourn to a virtual meeting. The Annual Meeting will then reconvene virtually on April 28, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. Central time.

Stockholders at the close of business on the record date of February 28, 2020, are eligible to vote at the Annual Meeting. To be admitted to the meeting at www.meetingcenter.io/245649838, stockholders must enter the password WMB2020, along with the control number found on their proxy card. Once admitted to the Annual Meeting, stockholders will be able to ask questions and vote during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions on the Annual Meeting website.

Stockholders who hold shares through a broker, bank or other nominee (“Beneficial Holders”), may join the Annual Meeting in one of two ways:

Beneficial Holders may join as a “Guest” in listen-only mode.

Beneficial Holders who have obtained a legal proxy from the record holder and who wish to ask questions or vote, may join as a “Stockholder” but must register in advance by 4:00 p.m. Central Time on April 23, 2020. A legal proxy can be obtained by logging into the voting site listed on your Voter Instruction Form and clicking on “Vote in person at the meeting” or requesting one through the broker, bank or other nominee who is the registered holder of the shares. An image of the legal proxy, in the Beneficial Holder’s name, from the broker, bank or other nominee that holds the shares must be emailed to [email protected] and the Beneficial Holder’s address must also be provided. By completing this process, Computershare will provide a Beneficial Holder with an Annual Meeting control number to use to ask questions or vote at the Annual Meeting.

All stockholders are urged to vote and submit proxies in advance of the Annual Meeting by one of the methods described in the Annual Meeting proxy materials. The proxy materials contain necessary information about the matters on which stockholder are being asked to vote. Stockholders are also encouraged to submit proxies as early as possible to avoid coronavirus-related processing delays. The proxy card included with the Annual Meeting proxy materials will not be updated to reflect the information above and may continue to be used to vote shares in connection with the Annual Meeting.

Please see Williams’ Investor Relations website at https://investor.williams.com/earnings-and-reports/quarterly-earnings-and-annual-reports/default.aspx to access the proxy statement and Annual Report. Additionally, you may access Williams’ proxy materials at www.proxyvote.com.

About Williams

Williams (NYSE: WMB) is committed to being the leader in providing infrastructure that safely delivers natural gas products to reliably fuel the clean energy economy. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Williams is an industry-leading, investment grade C-Corp with operations across the natural gas value chain including gathering, processing, interstate transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids. With major positions in top U.S. supply basins, Williams connects the best supplies with the growing demand for clean energy. Williams owns and operates more than 30,000 miles of pipelines system wide – including Transco, the nation’s largest volume and fastest growing pipeline – and handles approximately 30 percent of the natural gas in the United States that is used every day for clean-power generation, heating and industrial use. www.williams.com

Portions of this document may constitute “forward-looking statements” as defined by federal law. Although the company believes any such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there is no assurance that actual outcomes will not be materially different. Any such statements are made in reliance on the “safe harbor” protections provided under the Private Securities Reform Act of 1995. Additional information about issues that could lead to material changes in performance is contained in the company’s annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200326005122/en/

Copyright Business Wire 2020